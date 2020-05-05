NBS RTGS and Clearing System Turnover and Interbank and International Clearing of Foreign Exchange Payments in April

In the course of 20 business days in April, total 15.1 million payments were processed in the NBS RTGS (12.6 million or 83.69%) and clearing system (2.5 million or 16.31%). The average number of payments was 753,737 per day, of which 630.821 in RTGS and 122,916 in clearing.

The value of turnover in the RTGS system amounted to RSD 10,213.2 billion, while clearing turnover reached RSD 29.8 billion, or 0.3% of the total. Daily turnover in the RTGS and clearing system averaged RSD 510.7 billion and RSD 1.5 billion respectively.

As there was no downtime during 11,415 minutes of production, the availability of the NBS RTGS and clearing system was 100%.

Total 2,548 payments worth EUR 41,058,123.16 were processed in the interbank and international clearing of foreign exchange payments, with 20 participants. As the system worked smoothly throughout the period under review, the availability was 100%.



Governor's Office