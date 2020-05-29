NBS response to the Slovak Government's policy statement

30. 04. 2020 | Press Release of the NBS

The policy statement issued by the Slovak Government comes amid a difficult economic situation and uncertainty about the future. These circumstances are catalysing the need to modernise our economy, to strengthen the long-term sustainability of public finances and the functioning of public institutions.

Národná banka Slovenska welcomes efforts to streamline the operation of Slovakia's pension system, as well as the commitment to build-up analytical capacities in the public sector, including their impact and operational aspects. If medium-term fiscal objectives are to be met, however, they must be undergirded with concrete measures beyond what is set out in the policy statement.

We appreciate the ambition to step up activities to support public financial literacy, which Národná banka Slovenska sees as essential to the future stability and soundness of the financial sector.

We also welcome the intention to change the bank levy parameters in line with recommendations made by Národná banka Slovenska and the European Central Bank. This will mean placing an appropriate time limit on the levy, so as to protect the Slovak banking sector from undesirable risks and instability.

Naspäť