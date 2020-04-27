Date: 4/27/2020

Title: NCBA Applauds Bipartisan Senate Effort to Provide Flexibility to Livestock Haulers

WASHINGTON (April 27, 2020) - National Cattlemen's Beef Association Executive Director, Government Affairs, Allison Rivera, today released the following statement in response to a bipartisan letter from 24 U.S. Senators to U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Chairman Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Ranking Member Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) --

'Now more than ever, we can see how vitally important it is for haulers to have the flexibility they need to get live and perishable goods to market as quickly and as safely as possible. Hauling livestock is inherently different than hauling typical consumer goods, and we continue to look for flexibilities within Hours of Service to safely haul livestock around this country. As we look toward an infrastructure package we are grateful for the continued support on Hours of Service flexibilities.'

Click here to read the full letter.

###