Date: 6/30/2020

Title: NCBA Leads Fight on Capitol Hill to Provide Additional Pandemic Relief for Cattle Producers

WASHINGTON (June 30, 2020) - The National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) today sent a letter to leaders on Capitol Hill thanking them for their efforts in supporting our Nation's cattle producers through the Coronavirus Aid, Response, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and urging them to continue their work by improving the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP). NCBA Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane issued the following statement:

'The assistance provided to rural America through the CARES Act represented a critical step toward ensuring U.S. cattle producers remain operationally viable in the short-term during the height of COVID-19. However, as our nation collectively works to rebound from this pandemic, we have a clearer understanding of the challenges that remain for our industry, as well as the long-term solutions needed to facilitate a robust recovery. While CFAP was a good start, these cattle assistance payments can be improved upon and tailored to provide additional support to those in our industry who have been especially affected by market disruption from the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, further measures such as emergency haying and grazing under the Conservation Reserve Program, a fed-cattle set aside pilot program, and the waiving of overtime fees for Federal Meat Inspectors can be utilized by Congress to ensure the beef supply chain is stronger moving forward.'

Read NCBA's full letter to Congress here.