Date: 7/22/2020

Title: NCBA Responds to USDA Report on Cattle Markets

WASHINGTON (July 22, 2020) - National Cattlemen's Beef Association Vice President, Government Affairs, Ethan Lane today released the following statement in response to the release of the results of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) investigation into cattle markets:

'We are pleased that USDA has produced a report into the market dynamics impacting cattle producers across the country. Since NCBA initially requested this investigation, this issue has remained a central topic of conversation for NCBA, our state affiliates, and cattle producers throughout the country. While we are collectively still awaiting the results of the Department of Justice's ongoing investigation into these issues, the information in this report will be very helpful and timely to the cattle industry's robust discussion of cattle markets and price discovery during our Summer Business Meeting in Denver next week.'

###