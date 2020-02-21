Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NCBA Statement on Beef From Brazil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 05:44pm EST

Date: 2/21/2020

Title: NCBA Statement on Beef From Brazil

Group Has 'Serious Concerns' About Re-Entry of Brazilian Beef to U.S. Market

WASHINGTON (Feb. 21, 2020) - National Cattlemen's Beef Association (NCBA) Senior Director, International Trade and Market Access, Kent Bacus today released the following statement in response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture restoring access to the U.S. for Brazilian beef:

'NCBA strongly supports science-based trade and the Trump Administration's efforts to enforce science-based trade with all trade partners. But to be clear, NCBA has serious concerns about the re-entry of Brazilian beef to the U.S. market.

'NCBA has frequently questioned the lack of scientific evidence that was used to justify Brazil's initial access to the U.S. market in 2016, and unfortunately, we were not surprised when Brazil forfeited its beef access to the U.S. in 2017 due to numerous food safety violations. NCBA praised Secretary Perdue for standing up for science-based trade and holding Brazil accountable for their numerous violations by suspending Brazil's access and subjecting Brazil to undergo a thorough science-based inspection and audit process. It is evident that USDA believes that Brazil has addressed the concerns raised in the audit process, and steps will soon be taken to restore Brazil's access to the United States.

'Given Brazil's history of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and its track record of repeated food safety violations at ports-of-entry, you can rest assured that NCBA will keep an eagle eye focus on all developments with Brazil and we expect nothing less than the highest level of scrutiny from USDA and customs officials. Should Brazil continue to have food safety or animal health issues, we expect the U.S. government, including Capitol Hill, to take all necessary and immediate action to protect U.S. consumers and U.S. beef producers.

'The re-entry of Brazilian beef to the U.S. market only further exacerbates concerns about the use of 'Product of USA' labels on beef sold in the United States. As the trusted leader and definitive voice of the U.S. beef industry, NCBA will continue leading conversations with USDA and the entire supply chain to address any labels that may allow imported beef to carry a 'Product of USA' label. NCBA believes voluntary origin labels with verified source claims will provide transparency in labeling without violating our international trade obligations.'

Disclaimer

National Cattlemen's Beef Association of United States published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 22:43:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:11pFox, Comcast Pursue Takeovers of Ad-Supported Video Services
DJ
06:10pOPRA FINAL DEADLINE : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Opera Limited – OPRA 
GL
06:09pTENARIS : SEC Filing - 6-K
PU
06:09pSTAR BULK CARRIERS : Update on number of outstanding shares
PU
06:09pNFU Urges Public and Transparent Process for Any Future Trade Assistance
PU
06:09pGRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL : Form10-K
PU
06:06pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) Investors
BU
06:06pWBK MARCH 30 DEADLINE : Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Westpac Banking Corporation – WBK 
GL
06:05pMorgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away from deal
RE
06:04pB RILEY FINANCIAL : SEC Filing - 8-K
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FSCT FINAL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Final Deadline in Securities Class Action Laws..
2BYND DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
3CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP : Form 10-K - Annual Report
4B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. : B RILEY FINANCIAL : SEC Filing - 8-K
5TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : Morgan Stanley to get $375 million termination fee if E*Trade walks away f..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group