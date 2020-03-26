Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NCC: Stimulus Measure Critically Needed Now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 12:13am EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The U.S. cotton industry commends Congress and the Administration for reaching agreement today on a broad-based economic relief/stimulus package for individuals and businesses, including the agriculture sector.

National Cotton Council (NCC) Chairman Kent Fountain, a Georgia cotton ginner, said it was of utmost importance that the bill includes restored funding authority for the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) and dedicated funding for producers in response to the coronavirus so USDA can develop relief measures for all of agriculture in response to the economic losses and business disruption caused by COVID-19.

'We believe this is a good first step towards addressing the needs of the agricultural economy, but more funding authority will likely be needed once there is a better assessment of the full impacts of the current crisis,' Chairman Fountain added.

The NCC is assessing economic impacts and losses across the U.S. cotton industry and will work with USDA and Congressional leaders on recommended policy options to respond to these urgent needs being felt across the industry from producer to textile manufacturer. These overarching needs are outlined in a lettersent today from Chairman Fountain to USDA Secretary Perdue and Members of Congress.

The NCC joined with other agricultural organizations on letters recently sent to President Trump and Congressional leaders saying it was critical that any fiscal and economic response to help businesses survive the crisis match the scale and intensity of the steps being taken to end the pandemic. The letters emphasized that individuals and family-owned companies operate on their cash flow, and that cash flow has been severely disrupted - their costs are up and their revenue flows are down, if not entirely shut off.

Disclaimer

National Cotton Council of America published this content on 25 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 04:12:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:50aAROUNDTOWN : announces publication of FY 2019 Financials
EQ
01:50aAROUNDTOWN : announces publication of FY 2019 Financials
EQ
01:46aAIRBUS : says reducing wing production for three weeks
RE
01:45aJUNGFRAUBAHN HOLDING AG : Jungfrau Railway Group generates CHF 53.3 million profit
EQ
01:44aFOSSIL : China's factories reopen, only to fire workers as virus shreds global trade
RE
01:38aION BEAM APPLICATIONS : IBA Reports Full Year 2019 Results
PU
01:35aPatrik Stillhart appointed as new CEO of the Zug Estates Group
TE
01:31aKAJABI : Sees Customer Revenue Pass $1b and Celebrates Its Community by Launching New “Let's Build Together” Marketing Campaign Starring Real Kajabi : Users.
BU
01:31aGlobal Casino Gaming Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Expansion of Casinos to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
01:19aHON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Global smartphone sales fell 14% in February as coronvirus spread - Counterpoint
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
5KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group