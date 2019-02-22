NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Announces Brooke Appleton, VP of Public Policy

The National Corn Growers Association today welcomed Brooke Appleton back to the NCGA Washington, D.C. office as the organization's new Vice President of Public Policy.

Appleton served as the Chief of Staff to USDA Deputy Secretary Steve Censky since September of 2017, assisting the Deputy in leading operational change throughout USDA as well as serving as a senior advisor to both the Deputy and the Secretary on biofuels. Prior to her work at USDA, Appleton was the Director of Public Policy and Political Strategy for NCGA.

'I am excited to be returning to the corn family and eager to get to work,' Appleton said. 'America's corn farmers feed and fuel the world and it is an honor and a privilege to advocate for them in Washington, D.C.'

'It's a pleasure to welcome Brooke back to the NCGA office,' NCGA CEO Jon Doggett said. 'Corn farmers will be well-served by Brooke in this leadership role.'

Appleton has prior experience at the National Association of Wheat Growers, the House Committee on Small Business and the office of Missouri Congressman Sam Graves. She was raised on her family's row crop and cattle farm in Northwest Missouri.