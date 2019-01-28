Log in
NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Announces Winners of the Fields-Of-Corn Photo Contest

01/28/2019 | 07:09pm EST

It was a record-breaking year for the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) Fields-of-Corn Photo Contest. More than 590 images were submitted for judging in the 2018 contest.

In total, 25 prizes were awarded, representing photographers from 16 states. This year's grand prize photo was submitted by Ryan Kanode from Colorado with the photo titled 'Golden.'

'Every year it gets harder and harder to judge the photos as the quality and quantity continues to grow,' said NCGA Graphic Communications Manager Beth Musgrove. 'One of the things the judging committee loved about Ryan's photo is that it represented part of the story of agriculture that we typically don't see captured in photography. This photograph could have a variety of different meanings to it, depending on who is viewing it. For some, it signals the last load being delivered and the end of the season. For others, it could represent the beginning of harvest. It's all in the eye of the beholder.'

'We continue to look at different ways to improve the contest by adding new categories. In 2018, we added the True Grit! category to highlight the hard work farmers put in every day,' Musgrove added. 'This year, social media participation via Facebook was at an all-time high, with more than 13,800 likes and shares.'

The contest is made up of eight categories ranging from farming challenges to growing field corn to the farm family lifestyle, plus the most popular which is based completely on Facebook likes. A first, second and third place prize is selected for each category. Winners are determined through a combination of Facebook likes and are selected by a panel of judges. Since the contest launched in 2014, more than 2,000 photos have been entered into the contest.

Images submitted to the contest are used throughout the year in various NCGA publications, social media channels and the website. The contest will re-open May 2019.

To view the winning photos, click here.

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 00:08:00 UTC
