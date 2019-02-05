NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Annual Report Highlights NCGA's Farmer-led, Farmer-driven Work in 2018

Log in
02/05/2019 | 02:44am EST

The National Corn Growers Association's annual report for the 2018 fiscal year is now available online. Themed 'Deeply Rooted,' the 2018 report spotlights efforts made by NCGA throughout the year to reach long-term, strategic goals to improve the future of the industry by creating opportunities through trade and ethanol as well as a strong support system through the farm bill. A printed copy of the report, which also features current financial information, will also be sent to all active members.

Click here to view the full report.

'Our mission, to create and increase opportunities for corn growers, and vision, to sustainably feed and fuel a growing world, are deeply rooted in all we do. You'll find on the pages of this annual report the highlights of how National Corn Growers Association fulfilled its mission and vision over the past year,' said NCGA Chairman Kevin Skunes, a grower from North Dakota, in a joint letter to readers co-authored by NCGA CEO Jon Doggett.

'Yet if we dig a little deeper, you'll discover we're really deeply rooted in our members - their challenges, their successes, their goals and hope for the future of corn and agriculture. It's our grassroots who set the agenda, and NCGA works every day to make it happen.'

The report also includes perspective from grower leaders, information about the activities of NCGA's action teams and committees and updates on its major image programs. This document provides a comprehensive resource for anyone looking to delve further into what NCGA does on behalf of our nation's farmers.

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 07:43:01 UTC
