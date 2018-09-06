NCGA National Corn Growers Association : , BASF Accepting Applications for Scholarships to Build Ag’s Future

The National Corn Growers Association and BASF Corporation announced today that it is now accepting applications for five $1,000 scholarships to be awarded to undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a degree during the 2019-20 school year.

For the first time, NCGA will accept applications from students pursuing degrees in all subject areas. Previously, only those pursuing those in agriculture-related fields were considered.

'The future of agriculture as an industry depends upon keeping our best and brightest interested, and the Engaging Members Committee decided to acknowledge the breadth of areas impacting agriculture by opening the scholarship to non-ag majors in recognition of that fact,' said John Linder, who chairs the committee. 'All applicants will submit an explanation of how their future work will benefit agriculture. In doing so, we will foster those who will help our industry while inspiring young people to consider how their future impacts farmers in ways which they may have previously not realized.

'NCGA partners with BASF to offer scholarships as an investment in not only their future but also our own.'

Applicants for the NCGA William C. Berg Academic Excellence in Agriculture Scholarship Program must be entering at least their second undergraduate year or any year of graduate study, and they or a parent or legal guardian must be an NCGA member. Scholarship applications must be received by December 1, 2018. Notably, this year all scholarship applications will be completed online.

Scholarship recipients will be selected in early 2019. Recipients and a parent or guardian will enjoy travel and lodging to attend the 2019 Commodity Classic in Orlando, Fla. to be recognized at the NCGA Banquet and have the opportunity to learn more about modern agriculture.

This is the 12th year for the partnership between BASF and NCGA. The complete rules and application can be found on our website.