Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NCGA National Corn Growers Association : CEO at Equality Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 05:41pm EDT

NCGA CEO Jon Doggett this week attended the Bloomberg Equality Summit in New York. The full-day summit sought to 'foster forward-looking conversations and spotlight successful business leaders who are paving the way.'

Doggett's participation was part of NCGA's commitment to creating a more inclusive and diverse organization.

'Being a part of the Equality Summit was a great opportunity to learn from successful leaders about their inclusivity strategies, and think about ways to implement them across NCGA,' Doggett said. 'It was inspiring and thought-provoking to be a part of this important event.'

Doggett highlighted a quote from one of the panel sessions, 'diversity and inclusion are not barriers to overcome but opportunities to be seized,' as an important takeaway from the event.

You can learn more about the Bloomberg Equality Summit online - https://www.bloomberglive.com/bloomberg-equality-summit-ny-2019/

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 21:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Unanimously Approves Project KISS Rulemakings to Ease Regulatory Burdens
PU
05:50pWall Street ends up as yields, trade optimism rise
RE
05:41pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : CEO at Equality Summit
PU
05:36pFARM BUREAU TO CONGRESSIONAL SUBCOMMITTEE : Reinstate Biodiesel, Short Line Tax Credits
PU
05:32pUtilities Shares Sink as Treasury Yields Move Higher -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pITC INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTRE : Aleppo artisans sell copper, embroidered handiworks to foreign buyers
PU
05:30pCommunications Services Shares Fall as Wireless Stocks Tumble -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:29pTechnology Shares Move Higher as Global Growth Fears Ease -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:26pFinancials Climb as Treasury Yields Reverse Slide -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:25pEPIC Adds Vanessa Smiley in Atlanta, Georgia
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares sag after U.S. jury verdict in Roundup cancer trial
2TESLA : TESLA : Pre-effective amendment to an S-4 filing
3DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : bondholders back restructuring in blow to bid hopes
4SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : Raided in Russia Probe
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.