Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NCGA National Corn Growers Association : China Purchases U.S. Corn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 04:00pm EDT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service announced Friday an export sale of 300,000 metric tons of U.S. corn to China.

'The corn purchase by China announced today in USDA's export sales report is very welcome news for U.S. agriculture, and we see it as a positive sign for the U.S.-China relationship as intense negotiations continue. The outcome of these talks is crucial to U.S. grains and ethanol, and we appreciate continued engagement by our negotiators and their counterparts in China,' U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Tom Sleight said.

Sleight also discussed the purchases and ongoing trade negotiations with Agri-Pulse, telling the publication, 'This is very encouraging - that the negotiations have been going well and getting after some of the key issues that have been blocking trade with the U.S. and China on corn.' https://www.agri-pulse.com/articles/12032-china-corn-purchase-spurs-optimism-for-future-trade

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 19:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:18pELON MUSK : Tesla, Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
RE
04:17pU.S. Government Bonds Extend Rally
DJ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:14pFed rate cut seen nearer as yield curves invert
RE
04:09pEconomic worries weigh on Wall Street
RE
04:07pApple spotlights services with TV, gaming and credit card offerings
RE
04:06pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Lowest Since 2017 As Curve Continues To Invert
DJ
04:00pBEER INSTITUTE : One Year After Tariffs, Brewers Are Overpaying for Cansheet
PU
04:00pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : China Purchases U.S. Corn
PU
04:00pMONDAY FINISH : Paul Casey getting better with age
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Biogen announces $5 billion buyback days after shelving Alzheimer's trials
2ALPHABET : ALPHABET : YouTube denies report of plans to cancel high-end dramas, comedies
3Uber looks to pick up Careem in $3 billion deal - sources
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : LVMH briefly sinks almost 9 percent; traders suspect 'fat finger'
5DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : , Commerzbank Hit Snag

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.