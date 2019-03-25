NCGA National Corn Growers Association : China Purchases U.S. Corn

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service announced Friday an export sale of 300,000 metric tons of U.S. corn to China.

'The corn purchase by China announced today in USDA's export sales report is very welcome news for U.S. agriculture, and we see it as a positive sign for the U.S.-China relationship as intense negotiations continue. The outcome of these talks is crucial to U.S. grains and ethanol, and we appreciate continued engagement by our negotiators and their counterparts in China,' U.S. Grains Council President and CEO Tom Sleight said.

Sleight also discussed the purchases and ongoing trade negotiations with Agri-Pulse, telling the publication, 'This is very encouraging - that the negotiations have been going well and getting after some of the key issues that have been blocking trade with the U.S. and China on corn.' https://www.agri-pulse.com/articles/12032-china-corn-purchase-spurs-optimism-for-future-trade