NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Chinese Leaders Visit NCGA St. Louis Office

03/20/2019 | 03:25pm EDT

Two business leaders from the People's Republic of China visited the National Corn Growers Association's St. Louis office yesterday to discuss the U.S. corn industry and NCGA's role in working to create opportunities for corn farmers.

Robyn Allscheid, NCGA director of Research & Productivity, said the visitors were intrigued by NCGA's focused mission of sustainably feeding and fueling a growing world in a way that is profitable for our nearly 40,000 dues-paying corn farmers nationwide as well as the 300,000 growers who contribute through corn checkoff programs.

Rong Zhang and Rui Li are touring America as part of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). The program connects current and emerging leaders who travel to the U.S. for programs that reflect their professional interests and U.S. Foreign Policy Goals.

Zhang, manager Dalian Yigu Information Consulting Co., Ltd., and Li, an Associate Professor, Phytochemistry Chengdu University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, are specifically looking at food safety and security in the U.S., Allscheid said.

'They were very interested in how farmers make independent planting decisions but also the role the market plays in determining corn prices,' Allscheid said. 'Ethanol use is growing in China, so they were also interested in ethanol policy and NCGA's role in growing the market for ethanol.'

While in St. Louis they also met with a farmer, AG Business Consultants, Bayer and the University of Missouri Extension.

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 19:24:01 UTC
