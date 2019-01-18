Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Commodity Classic Advance Registration Discount Ends January 28

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2019 | 03:29pm EST

Monday, January 28 is the last day to take advantage of the advance registration discount for Commodity Classic - America's largest farmer-led, farmer-focused agricultural and educational experience.

The 2019 Commodity Classic will be held Thursday, February 28 through Saturday, March 2 in Orlando, Fla. To register, reserve hotel rooms and sign up for email updates, visit CommodityClassic.com. A complete schedule of events is also available on the website.

Established in 1996, Commodity Classic is unlike any other agriculture event, featuring a robust schedule of educational sessions, a huge trade show featuring the latest technology, equipment and innovation, top-notch entertainment, inspiring speakers and the opportunity to network with thousands of farmers from across the nation.

Commodity Classic is presented annually by the American Soybean Association, National Corn Growers Association, National Association of Wheat Growers, National Sorghum Producers and the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 18 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2019 20:28:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:05pWall Street rises over 1 pecent, posts fourth straight week of gains
RE
03:49pBLS U S BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS : Average Energy Prices, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — December 2018
PU
03:49pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Members of the 1518 Sanctions Committee Meet with Iraqi Delegation
PU
03:49pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Treasury Issues Final Rules and New Proposed Guidance on Eligibility for 20-Percent Deduction for Small and Mid-Size Businesses
PU
03:29pNCGA NATIONAL CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Commodity Classic Advance Registration Discount Ends January 28
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:10pCapacity LLC Accelerates Fulfillment for Clients with 20 Million Orders Processed
SE
03:09pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Car Bombing at Police Academy in Colombia
PU
03:03pApple ordered to pull part of press release in Qualcomm case
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX : Netflix forecast misses Wall Street view, shares dip
2UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP (ETF) : UNITED STATES OIL FUND LP ETF : Bad bets on oil, gas spark wave of energy-fu..
3DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Trump-Deutsche Bank links in sights of U.S. House investigators
4SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Q3 FY'19 Trading Statement
5WACKER CHEMIE AG : WACKER CHEMIE AG: EBITDA for 2018 expected to be below guidance due to still outstanding in..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.