NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Delegation from Pakistan Explores Production, Economic Conditions for Farmers during Visit to NCGA

08/31/2018 | 12:27am CEST

This week, the National Corn Growers Association hosted a team of journalists and agriculturalists from Pakistan organized by Bayer for discussions on agricultural productivity, the farm economy, market development activities and policy advocacy. With participants who work in agriculture, government and media. These dignitaries brought insightful questions and a deep appreciation for the opportunity to the discussion.

NCGA Director of Market Development Jim Bauman walked the group through subject matter while fielding questions on many related topics. Team members expressed interest in the difficult economic situations facing corn farmers, NCGA's work to grow additional corn markets and the ability of farmers globally to grow supplies in the future that maintain pace with the world's incredible projected population growth.

'Interacting with teams such as this one benefits America's farmers in many ways,' explained Bauman. 'By having open, honest dialogue about important issues, like biotechnology, we can share real information and learn more about international perspectives. As we interact with an increasingly global marketplace, it is imperative that we openly share information if we hope to open markets and minds.'

This stop was only one of several that the team will make as they explore the broader agricultural industry.

NCGA staff members participating included Bauman, Senior Communications Manager Cathryn Wojcicki and Market Development Manager Sarah McKay.

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 22:26:05 UTC
