NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Download Now! The NCGA app has resources for you.

Now is a great time to download the NCGA app. From either the Apple App Store or the Google Play store, search for 'NCGA Action' to download our free app. Alternatively, you can find download instructions on our website, http://ncga.com/app.

While our app has many key features, we want to highlight three that you might find extremely useful.

One, you can find out more about your new legislators or find out the committee assignments of your representative and senators. Click on the 'Legislative Resources' to browse for your state and federal legislators. You can either browse by state, enter your address or by standing in your front yard and click the 'Use my location' button.

Two, by clicking the 'National Issues' button, you can find talking points on key policies affecting corn growers. You'll always be prepared for that meeting, interview or coffee shop discussion.

Three, sometimes it is necessary to tell our legislators how we feel about an issue. You can easily send a letter (email) to your congressman and senators on important issues by clicking the 'Take Action' button.

Watch this video to see some of the features included in the NCGA app.