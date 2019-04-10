Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Explore the World of Corn Online

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

U.S. corn farmers grew an abundant crop in 2018 with a near-record national average yield of 176.4 bushels per acre and 14.4 billion bushels of corn produced in the United States, the third-highest production on record.

To highlight these achievements and all they mean, the National Corn Growers Association delves into the facts about corn production, using a historical comparison in its newest edition of the World of Corn. This statistical look at the corn industry, both domestic and worldwide, features a wide array of information on corn production and usage.

In addition to the traditional statistics guide, this year's distribution includes a poster highlighting the many incredible ways in which corn farming practices and uses make a more sustainable world. The companion piece this year allows for greater exploration through a new augmented reality function.

'In 2018, America's corn farmers demonstrated again how the world of opportunities corn farmers create truly does a world of good' NCGA President Lynn Chrisp and Chief Executive Officer Jon Doggett note in the introduction. 'This crop continues to offer innovative solutions that help us all care for our world with the same passion as the farm families who view it as their legacy.'

World of Corn is a respected collection of the most important statistics about corn production, exports and consumption, providing key information in a readable format, comparing numbers and trends across the years.

NCGA proudly offers an interactive online presentation of the World of Corn that allows users to easily locate information or to explore the limitless possibilities the crop offers at their leisure. The format offers improved navigability with an elegant user interface.

To explore the World of Corn online, click here.

This year's publication, which was generously co-sponsored by Bayer, is distributed through The Progressive Farmer. A special edition of the World of Corn featuring statistics in metric measurements will soon follow.

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 18:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52pBig bank CEOs face the heat over pay disparity at Capitol Hill
RE
02:51pU.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices - Mnuchin
RE
02:48pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/04/11 Premier Li talks with Croatian PM
PU
02:48pUNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT GREENSBORO : New dean chosen for College of Visual and Performing Arts
PU
02:48pUSCIB UNITED STATES COUNCIL FOR INTERNATIONAL BU : Global Business Endorses the ICN Framework for Competition Agency Procedures
PU
02:45pS&P, Nasdaq edge higher as Wall Street shrugs off Fed minutes
RE
02:43pCHUCK GRASSLEY : Grassley, Neal, Wyden, Brady Joint Statement on Unilateral Digital Services Taxes, OECD Negotiations to Address the Tax Challenges of the Digitalization of the Economy
PU
02:38pTreasury Yields Under Pressure Following CPI, Fed Minutes
DJ
02:33pMARCO RUBIO : Rubio Chairing Hearing on Small Business Administration's International Trade Programs
PU
02:32pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Mixed as Investors Weigh Inflation Data, Fed Minutes
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Airbus, Ford, StanChart
2DANONE : DANONE : Yogurt Market Curdles as Choices Multiply
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Notice Regarding On-site Inspection by the Fair Trade Commission
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Leaves Investors in Lurch -- WSJ
5APPLE : APPLE : March mobile phone shipments to China fall 6 percent as economy slows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About