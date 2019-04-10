NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Explore the World of Corn Online

U.S. corn farmers grew an abundant crop in 2018 with a near-record national average yield of 176.4 bushels per acre and 14.4 billion bushels of corn produced in the United States, the third-highest production on record.

To highlight these achievements and all they mean, the National Corn Growers Association delves into the facts about corn production, using a historical comparison in its newest edition of the World of Corn. This statistical look at the corn industry, both domestic and worldwide, features a wide array of information on corn production and usage.

In addition to the traditional statistics guide, this year's distribution includes a poster highlighting the many incredible ways in which corn farming practices and uses make a more sustainable world. The companion piece this year allows for greater exploration through a new augmented reality function.

'In 2018, America's corn farmers demonstrated again how the world of opportunities corn farmers create truly does a world of good' NCGA President Lynn Chrisp and Chief Executive Officer Jon Doggett note in the introduction. 'This crop continues to offer innovative solutions that help us all care for our world with the same passion as the farm families who view it as their legacy.'

World of Corn is a respected collection of the most important statistics about corn production, exports and consumption, providing key information in a readable format, comparing numbers and trends across the years.

NCGA proudly offers an interactive online presentation of the World of Corn that allows users to easily locate information or to explore the limitless possibilities the crop offers at their leisure. The format offers improved navigability with an elegant user interface.

To explore the World of Corn online, click here .

This year's publication, which was generously co-sponsored by Bayer, is distributed through The Progressive Farmer. A special edition of the World of Corn featuring statistics in metric measurements will soon follow.