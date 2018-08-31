Log in
NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Field Notes Gets Early Harvest Reports from Kansas Farmer Lowell Neitzel

08/31/2018 | 12:27am CEST

This week, the National Corn Growers Association continued its eighth season of Field Notes, a series that takes readers behind the farm gate to follow the year in the life of American farm families. While these growers come from diverse geographic areas and run unique operations, they share a common love for U.S. agriculture and the basic values that underpin life in farming communities.

Today, Field Notes caught up with Lowell Neitzel, who farms just outside of Lawrence, Kan. One week into harvest, the corn crop he has seen has been quite varied.

'Our corn yield will be dramatically less than it was last year,' Neitzel explained. 'We will be going from what was one of the best crops we have ever had to something that, while it won't be as bad as it was in 2012, but it is hard to put an estimate on it.

'We chopped some silage and had it appraised. It was pretty low, but the corn that we picked right next to it was 30 bushels better. You really don't know what is out there until you run the combine through it.'

To listen to the full interview, click here.

Stay tuned over the coming weeks as Field Notes follows the growers who have opened their farms, families and communities up this year and meet the true faces of modern American agriculture.

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 22:26:05 UTC
