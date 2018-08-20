NCGA National Corn Growers Association : For Legislators, Face-to-Face Time Beats FaceTime Hands Down

With all the technologies available today, some would argue that the old-fashioned, face-to-face meeting is obsolete. While texting or FaceTiming on an iPhone may be convenient, when it comes to communicating with your legislators, nothing beats a face-to-face discussion. An election year is the perfect time to have those discussions as the representative and senators who represent you return to their districts to campaign.

It is easy to feel jaded and feel like the voice of the average person gets lost or drowned out in all the D.C. noise. However, as a constituent, you convey an authentic and powerful voice to your elected officials and their staff. Those legislators truly do want to hear your concerns and how the decisions they make affect your farm, your family, your community and your livelihood. Plus, as a voter in an election year, those legislators need your vote.

Make it a point to seek out your members of Congress when they are back home. Here are some tips to find your legislator:

Check their website or social media channels to see if they are hosting open office hours or town hall meetings in the district.

Make sure that you sign up for your legislator's e-newsletters and follow them on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

Call their local office and make an appointment to see them.

Best of all, gather your friends and neighbors and invite them to your farm. Show them what you do and how you do it. See if they want to do a ride-along in your combine.

There are many issues in Washington that will have a tremendous impact on your business - trade policy, the farm bill and ethanol policy. Remember the adage, 'If you're not at the table, you're on the menu.' Seek out your legislators. Make sure that farmer voices are heard so you don't end up on the menu.