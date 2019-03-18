NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Global Corn Research Confab Held in St. Louis

Log in
Global Corn Research Confab Held in St. Louis

03/18/2019

Corn researchers from around the world gathered in St. Louis last week for the annual Maize Genetics Conference. The conference covers a broad range of subject areas and allows attendees from academia, industry, and funding agencies to learn about the most current scientific and technical advances in the maize genetics community.

Program directors from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Science Foundation were also present to discuss the current priorities and budget levels for their research programs. This annual conference represents a unique opportunity to stress the importance of research in areas that have substantial promise in addressing the issues most important to corn farmers.

This year, many presentations and posters highlighted the importance of the Genomes to Fields research initiative, which has been financially supported through state and national corn grower organizations. This interdisciplinary program has created an invaluable network of researchers and diverse field sites to expand our understanding of how crop performance is affected by both genetics and environmental factors.

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 19:19:03 UTC
