Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Meeting Brings Together Agribusiness, NCGA Leadership for Insightful Exploration of Issues

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 06:11pm CEST

National Corn Growers Association officers, senior staff and high-level representatives from agribusiness stakeholder groups gathered last week in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. for the biannual NCGA Agri-Industry Council meeting. Over three days, the representatives of 11 leading agribusinesses discussed vital issues facing agriculture, shared information on their companies and sectors, heard from recognized speakers and learned about NCGA's current initiatives. Established in 2007, the Agri-Industry Council facilitates dialogue between agribusinesses and NCGA to collectively address issues of mutual concern.

'U.S. agri-businesses, such as those who joined us during this meeting, improve farming by providing growers with innovative seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, equipment and offering competitive financing to make it all possible,' said NCGA Chairman Wesley Spurlock, a farmer from Stratford, Texas. 'NCGA's AIC plays a vital role in bringing key leaders from across the value chain together. Through open dialogue, we can all move forward with a more nuanced understanding of the big picture and collaborate to build a brighter future.'

Attendees heard from NCGA officers and senior staff who provided updates on the association's major projects, including consumer campaigns, the association's numerous programs and partnerships to advance sustainable practices to help equip, promote, and position farmers to capitalize on opportunities, and the current political environment's impact upon farmers.

Featured speakers shared a wide array of perspectives during the meeting. The Cook Political Report National Editor Amy Walter, who frequently serves as a panelist on Meet the Press and Face the Nation, provided her perspective on the current political landscape. Noting the increasing political polarization that characterizes today's landscape, Walter explored how both historical election patterns and the most modern voter trends may impact the midterm elections.

Additionally, the committee held elections, determining that Jeff Smith of Valent will serve as industry co-chair in fiscal year 2019, and Steve Geick of Deere will serve as industry representative.

NCGA's AIC will meet next in March of 2019 in Washington.

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 20 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2018 16:10:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52pAMSCL AMERICAN SUGAR CANE LEAGUE : Sugarcane crop doing well
PU
06:50pPETER NICHOLAS : Trump Complained About Fed Interest-Rate Increases at Fundraiser
DJ
06:47pTRANSCRIPT : Mayor de Blasio Delivers Remarks At The Groundbreaking Ceremony For The New Edenwald YMCA
PU
06:47pGANNON UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS : School-Record 136 Gannon Student-Athletes Receive ADA Academic Achievement Award
PU
06:45pWith inflation soaring, Venezuela prices shed five zeros
RE
06:33pCiting Genoa bridge, Italian official doesn't rule out 2019 deficit breach
RE
06:27pVILLAGE OF HOFFMAN ESTATES IL : Annual discounted dumpster program begins Sept. 4
PU
06:22pNOEM : Fueling the Economy
PU
06:22pISED INNOVATION SCIENCE AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMEN : Minister Joly in British Columbia to talk tourism and middle-class jobs
PU
06:22pACC : Tariffs on $16.4 Billion in Chemicals and Plastics Products on U.S. List 3 Could Have Irreparable Impact on U.S. Manufacturing Supply Chain
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND &LSQUO;MICKEY: The True Original Exhibition’ Announced to ..
3KEURIG DR PEPPER INC : PepsiCo puts fizz into healthy drinks with $3.2 billion SodaStream deal
4DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
5U.S. firms warn next China tariffs to cost Americans from cradle to grave

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.