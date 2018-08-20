NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Meeting Brings Together Agribusiness, NCGA Leadership for Insightful Exploration of Issues

National Corn Growers Association officers, senior staff and high-level representatives from agribusiness stakeholder groups gathered last week in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. for the biannual NCGA Agri-Industry Council meeting. Over three days, the representatives of 11 leading agribusinesses discussed vital issues facing agriculture, shared information on their companies and sectors, heard from recognized speakers and learned about NCGA's current initiatives. Established in 2007, the Agri-Industry Council facilitates dialogue between agribusinesses and NCGA to collectively address issues of mutual concern.

'U.S. agri-businesses, such as those who joined us during this meeting, improve farming by providing growers with innovative seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, equipment and offering competitive financing to make it all possible,' said NCGA Chairman Wesley Spurlock, a farmer from Stratford, Texas. 'NCGA's AIC plays a vital role in bringing key leaders from across the value chain together. Through open dialogue, we can all move forward with a more nuanced understanding of the big picture and collaborate to build a brighter future.'

Attendees heard from NCGA officers and senior staff who provided updates on the association's major projects, including consumer campaigns, the association's numerous programs and partnerships to advance sustainable practices to help equip, promote, and position farmers to capitalize on opportunities, and the current political environment's impact upon farmers.

Featured speakers shared a wide array of perspectives during the meeting. The Cook Political Report National Editor Amy Walter, who frequently serves as a panelist on Meet the Press and Face the Nation, provided her perspective on the current political landscape. Noting the increasing political polarization that characterizes today's landscape, Walter explored how both historical election patterns and the most modern voter trends may impact the midterm elections.

Additionally, the committee held elections, determining that Jeff Smith of Valent will serve as industry co-chair in fiscal year 2019, and Steve Geick of Deere will serve as industry representative.

NCGA's AIC will meet next in March of 2019 in Washington.