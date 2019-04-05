NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Opening Dialogue, Forging New Relationships

Engaging with and continuing to build new relationships is a key priority for building and increasing demand for corn. Earlier this month, members of the Feed, Food and Industrial Action Team (FFIAT) traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with representatives from the Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy; United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Agricultural Research Service; USDA Rural Development, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Corn Refiners Association (CRA).

'Having conversations with government entities like the Department of Energy is a great way for us to start the conversation and help educate the agency on the uses of corn, annual carryout and the value of corn as a feedstock,' said FFIAT Chair and Nebraska farmer Dan Wesley. 'There are a lot of potential opportunities where we could work together with these agencies and engaging in conversation and opening the dialogue was a great first step.'

These meetings served as an avenue for sharing mutual priorities and next steps for the Feed, Food and Industrial Action Team to consider as they seek to identify and foster new corn and corn-based product demand within the bio-based products industry. FFIAT members Dan Wesley, Terry Smith and Mike Berget attended the meetings. NCGA Market Development Director Sarah McKay and Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs Manager Sarah Doese as well as BioCognito's Nathan Danielson.