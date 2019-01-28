Log in
NCGA National Corn Growers Association : RFA & NCGA Co-Title Sponsorship of 2019 Crappie Masters Tournament Trail Begins This Week

01/28/2019 | 07:24pm EST

The 2019 season of the Crappie Masters Tournament Trail begins later this week, with the Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) and the National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) signed on as co-title sponsors for the third consecutive year. The first of 16 tournaments begins Friday, Feb. 1 in Deland, Fla., between Daytona and Orlando, at St. Johns River.

'Crappie Masters is pleased to again have the Renewable Fuels Association as a 2019 co-title sponsor of the Crappie Masters All American Tournament Trail,' said Crappie Masters President Mike Vallentine. 'We have done significant education outreach to the boating community on the benefits of 10 percent ethanol blends (E10), and have helped push back on misinformation on higher blends like E15. Every Crappie Masters tournament winning team for the past four years has safely used E10 fuel with no reported engine issues. We plan to continue to help dispel the myths propagated by ethanol's opponents, and support homegrown, environmentally friendly ethanol as the choice for the boating community,' he added.

'We are looking forward to another successful year on the Crappie Masters All American Tournament Trail,' said RFA Vice President of Industry Relations Robert White. 'Thanks to our partnership with Crappie Masters, with each passing year, more boaters learn about the benefits of clean, lower priced, higher octane ethanol. The winners of the 2018 season highlighted the numerous environmental and performance-related benefits of using E10 in their boat. For nearly 30 years, E10 has been used in all types of marine engines and the fuel blend is approved for use by all major marine engine manufacturers, helping to clean the air and water,' he added.

'This season, we are excited about continuing to engage with boaters and anglers about the benefits of the renewable corn ethanol they fill up their boats with throughout the tournament trail,' said NCGA Ethanol Action Team Chair and Missouri farmer Jay Schutte. 'America's corn farmers produce an abundant and reliable crop that's used to produce ethanol. Not only are there a number of environmental benefits to fuel blended with 10 percent ethanol, but as the world's cleanest and most affordable octane source, ethanol helps maximize engine performance.'

Crappie Masters Television will also highlight each tournament. The weekly show can be found on the Pursuit Channel, which is on DIRECTV 604, Dish Network 393, Verizon, CenturyLink and Roku.

The next Crappie Masters Tournament Trail event is Feb. 8-9 at Lake Talquin in Gadsden County, Fla. The 2019 Crappie Masters Tournament Trail season runs through Sept. 28. A full schedule is available here.

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 28 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2019 00:23:06 UTC
