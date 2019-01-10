Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Recognizes NAFTA Benefits

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 05:09pm EST

NCGA is committed to creating new market opportunities for U.S. corn. This includes expanding market access for U.S. corn around the globe and securing our most important markets by injecting certainty back into our relationships with Mexico and Canada.

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has been an unequivocal success for American corn farmers. Since 1994, U.S. corn exports to these regional partners have increased 300 percent and Mexico is now the top export destination for U.S. corn.

Corn exports to Mexico were up nearly 13 percent for 2017/2018 from the previous year, reaching a record high of 15.7 million tons or 618 million bushels.

In 2016 alone, more than 17.3 million metric tons of corn and corn co-products were exported to Mexico and Canada, valued at $3.2 billion. These exports produced $4.1 billion in economic activity as well as supported 25,000 jobs and 300,000 farms.

Now, as Congress looks to consider the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, it is imperative the Administration not withdraw from NAFTA before a new agreement is ratified. The data speaks for itself - these markets are vital to U.S. corn farmers and too important to put at risk.

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 22:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:51pFed's Powell Affirms Flexible Rate Outlook -- Update
DJ
05:46pUPDATE - Prometheum Raises $12mm From HashKey Digital Asset Group Limited; Signs Strategic Partnership with Shanghai Wanxiang Blockchain Inc., an early backer of Ethereum
GL
05:36pStocks rise for fifth straight day as the Fed supports
RE
05:29pGUINEA : Facilitating Youth Innovation and Entrepreneurship
PU
05:26pStocks rise for fifth straight day as the Fed supports
RE
05:24pStocks rise for fifth straight day as the Fed supports
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14pUPDATE : Reward Increased for Information on Cattle Death
PU
05:14pU S DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY : Statement on Conclusion of Fifth Argentina-United States Dialogue on Illicit Finance
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOMACH AUTOMOBILE CO LTD : At China port, tariff drop a salve for hard-hit traders of American cars
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Renault, Nissan boards get investigation updates before expected new Ghosn indictment
3BASF : BASF : Firms Up Plans for $10 Billion China Investment
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : WeChat Unveils Latest Report on Digital Trends in China and Case Studies on i..
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Show Fully Functional Foldable Phone in February

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.