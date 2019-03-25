NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Soil Health Partnership Announces Several Open Positions

Log in
Soil Health Partnership Announces Several Open Positions

03/25/2019

As the Soil Health Partnership heads into its fifth year of long-term data collection on working farms, the organization is hiring for several roles to support its expanding footprint. Open roles include Development Director, a Michigan Research Manager, Soil Health Kansas-Nebraska Field Manager, and Soil Health Minnesota Field Manager.

The Development Director plays a critical role in leading the relationships and partnership development for the SHP. The Development Director will provide internal support to the SHP Executive Director and work closely with the team of National Directors. This position will partner with the SHP National staff to build a comprehensive partnership and relationship plan to ensure long-term support of our unique on-farm science program. The position will also provide oversight of and contribution to communication efforts.

The Michigan Soil Health Research Manager will provide technical assistance and research collaboration for the Soil Health Partnership and Corn Marketing Program of Michigan. This Michigan-based position manages and maintains knowledge to connect and leverage relationships/networks, research and communication tools, and information to increase effectiveness and efficiency across relevant agricultural and non-agricultural networks.

The Soil Health Field Manager will provide technical assistance and educational resources to the SHP Farm Network farmers and surrounding community members. SHP is seeking applications for a Kansas or Nebraska-based Field Manager and a Minnesota-based Field Manager.

The full position descriptions can be found at https://www.soilhealthpartnership.org/careers/.

To apply, send a resume and cover letter to soilhealth@ncga.com.

An initiative of the National Corn Growers Association, SHP's goal is to quantify the benefits of soil health-promoting practices from an economic as well as environmental standpoint, showing farmers how healthy soil benefits their bottom line.

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 19:59:08 UTC
