NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Spring into Action! Get your Lawn Equipment in Tip-Top Shape!

Spring is officially here, and yardwork is getting underway. As you pull your various gas-powered tools, there are a few steps you can take to get your machine ready for use for the season.



There are several online resources available with tips and tricks to get your equipment ready to use, but the best place to find specifics is in your owner's manual.

Here are a few standard practices to keep in mind:



Refresh Fuel: Before attempting to start your machine, make sure the fuel from last season has been drained and fresh fuel added. Check Oil & Filters: This keeps your engine clean by preventing buildup of particles and foreign materials. Inspect Blade: Safely remove the blade and replace it or bring it into the local hardware store to have the blade sharpened. A sharp blade cuts effectively and puts less stress on your machine. Check Spark Plugs: Replacing spark plugs periodically is a cheap way to keep your engine running smoothly. Review Procedures: Refer to your user manual for your equipment's product details, maintenance and care schedule; tighten fasteners, nuts, bolts, straps or handles; ensure warning labels are visible.

