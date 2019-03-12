NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Statement on E15 Proposed Rule

National Corn Growers Association President Lynn Chrisp made the below statement today following the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) release of a proposed rule to allow for year-round sales of E15.

'Today's proposed rule is great progress to getting the rulemaking completed by the start of the summer driving season, June 1. NCGA appreciates EPA's efforts to meet this deadline, and we look forward to fully reviewing the content of the proposed rule. We will be providing comments to EPA and urging our membership to provide input during the comment process as well.

'Allowing year-round sales of higher blends of ethanol not only grows a domestic market for farmers, but E15 gives consumers more choice at the pump, a lower price option and greater environmental benefits from a cleaner fuel. It's time to remove the barrier to all of these benefits.'