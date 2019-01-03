NCGA National Corn Growers Association : Welcomes New Congress

NCGA President Lynn Chrisp, First Vice President Kevin Ross, and Chairman Kevin Skunes were in Washington, D.C. this week for the swearing-in of the 116th Congress. The Leadership Team attended several Capitol Hill receptions to welcome both new and returning members of Congress and offer NCGA as a resource to lawmakers as issues of importance to corn growers arise in the new Congressional session.

'NCGA has strong relationships on Capitol Hill, but with so many new members of Congress, many of whom might not represent corn growers, we wanted to take this opportunity to introduce NCGA. We were able to stress the importance of creating market opportunities for corn and lay the foundation for a good working relationship in the future,' said Chrisp.

The 116th Congress includes ten new Senators and 100 new Representatives.