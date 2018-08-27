Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NCGA: USDA Trade Aid Won’t Make Up for Lost Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2018 | 10:52pm CEST

The National Corn Growers Association (NCGA) today said plans unveiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide aid to farmers negatively impacted by trade tariffs and ongoing trade uncertainty would be insufficient to even begin to address the serious damage done to the corn market as a result of the Administration's actions.

The organization reiterated its call for the Administration to rescind tariffs, secure trade agreements and allow for year-round sales of higher blends of ethanol; no-cost actions that would allow for the marketplace to drive demand.

'NCGA members had a spirited debate on the prospect of trade aid during last month's Corn Congress meeting,' said NCGA President and North Dakota farmer Kevin Skunes. 'While most members prefer trade over aid, they support relief if it helps some farmers provide assurances to their local bankers and get through another planting season. Unfortunately, this plan provides virtually no relief to corn farmers.'

According to an NCGA-commissioned analysis, which NCGA provided to USDA and the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), trade disputes are estimated to have lowered corn prices by 44 cents per bushel for crop produced in 2018. This amounts to $6.3 billion in lost value on the 81.8 million acres projected to be harvested in 2018. USDA's plan sets the payment rate for corn at just one cent per bushel.

'NCGA has understood from the beginning that this aid package would neither make farmers whole nor offset long-term erosion of export markets. But, even with lowered expectations, it is disappointing that this plan does not consider the extent of the damage done to corn farmers,' Skunes said. 'Once again, we are calling on the Administration to settle trade disputes and support a strong Renewable Fuel Standard. These no-cost, immediate actions would deliver a real win for rural America.'

Disclaimer

NCGA - National Corn Growers Association published this content on 27 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2018 20:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:27pROGER MARSHALL : Rep. Marshall Applauds US-Mexico Trade Agreement
PU
05:17pUPDATE - TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY : Governor Carney To Sign 29 Bills Into Law
PU
05:17pCBP U S CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION : Wildfires force Goat Haunt Port of Entry to close
PU
05:17pILLINOIS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH : IDPH Moves To Lower Action Level For Lead In Blood
PU
05:16pWhat the U.S.-Mexico Trade Pact Says
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:12pAFL CIO AMERICAN FEDERATION OF LABOR AND CONGRES : NAFTA Negotiations on Track but Not Done
PU
05:12pATTORNEY GENERAL BECERRA : Trump Administration Should Welcome Not Silence Public’s Comments on America’s Clean Car Standards
PU
05:12pLAMAR ALEXANDER : Alexander Statement on U.S.-Mexico Trade Agreement
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1METRO : METRO : Shares Jump After News of Potential Ceconomy Deal
2World stock index at highest in over five months on trade deal
3NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Chinese bitcoin mining rig makers aim to raise billions in Hong Kong IPOs - sour..
4Tesla shares dip 3 percent after Musk abandons buyout
5RENISHAW PLC : RENISHAW : Early cancer diagnosis The use of Raman spectroscopy in leading-edge biosensor devel..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.