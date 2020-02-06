NCH Products to Assist in Dealing with 2019 Novel Coronavirus-Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCOV-ARD)

NCH (www.nchasia.com) joins the world-wide community in fighting the current expansion of the novel coronavirus around Asia. NCH has had experience dealing with the SARS and H1N1 outbreaks, and like then, NCH wishes to share information on available products and useful tips on limiting the spread of the 2019 nCOV virus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206006041/en/

NCH joins the world-wide community in fighting the current expansion of the novel coronavirus around Asia. NCH has had experience dealing with the SARS and H1N1 outbreaks. NCH wishes to share information on available products and useful tips on limiting the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus-Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCOV-ARD). NCH recommended the consistent CLEAN-DISINFECT-SANITIZE solutions to prevent the spread and growth of disease-causing elements in ourselves and surroundings. 1. HVAC, AHU, & FCU Cleaning: Immediate cleaning to remove build-up of grime, dirt and slime on coils, filters and pans where bacteria can grow. 2. Disinfectant and Sanitizer: Clean, Disinfect and Sanitize all high-traffic surfaces for all active and used areas. 3. Consistent and Thorough Hygiene: Wash hands and exposed skin areas consistently and constantly. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Currently we know that proper surface disinfection is very important as well as proper handwashing and hand disinfection. The following products can aid in keeping yourself and surroundings clean.

Surface Disinfection:

Everbrite Plus : a germicidal cleaner that is effective against 34 varieties of viruses, plus gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria including pseudomonas aeruginosa responsive for a wide variety of infections from UTI to the respiratory system. It is effective versus influenza A2 (Hong Kong virus), herpes simplex and AIDS. Everbrite Plus is recommended for cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting, deodorizing all surfaces where plain water can be used. Everbrite Plus is free rinsing and can be used in food processing areas.

: a germicidal cleaner that is effective against 34 varieties of viruses, plus gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria including responsive for a wide variety of infections from UTI to the respiratory system. It is effective versus influenza A2 (Hong Kong virus), herpes simplex and AIDS. Everbrite Plus is recommended for cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting, deodorizing all surfaces where plain water can be used. Everbrite Plus is free rinsing and can be used in food processing areas. Fectant 3 FS : Highly-dilutable germicidal cleaner that can be used with hard or soft water. Also effective against a wide spectrum of gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria including pseudomonas aeruginosa , Influenza A2 and herpes simplex virus. Recommended for use in high traffic areas like airports, hospitals, schools and hotels.

: Highly-dilutable germicidal cleaner that can be used with hard or soft water. Also effective against a wide spectrum of gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria including , Influenza A2 and herpes simplex virus. Recommended for use in high traffic areas like airports, hospitals, schools and hotels. DDS 164 PLUS : Cleaner, disinfectant and sanitizer with a 99.99% kill rate for gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. EPA approved for cleaning-in-place (CIP), it is biodegradable and free from phosphate.

: Cleaner, disinfectant and sanitizer with a 99.99% kill rate for gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. EPA approved for cleaning-in-place (CIP), it is biodegradable and free from phosphate. Vinox pH : Peracetic-based anti-microbial cleaner for food contact disinfection. Prevents biofilm formation. Biodegradable.

: Peracetic-based anti-microbial cleaner for food contact disinfection. Prevents biofilm formation. Biodegradable. Eco Clean pH: Sulfonic acid based cleaner and disinfectant. It has broad spectrum anti-bacterial properties that effectively kills pathogens. Best for food industry in the application of CIP and Cleaning-out-of-Place (COP).

Hand sanitation:

Handguard S: Antibacterial liquid handwashing soap. Mild and gentle handwash with effective antibacterial action on skin.

Antibacterial liquid handwashing soap. Mild and gentle handwash with effective antibacterial action on skin. Safehands : Hand sanitizer that effectively kills 99% of bacteria on skin in just 30 seconds even without soap and water.

: Hand sanitizer that effectively kills 99% of bacteria on skin in just 30 seconds even without soap and water. Swoop: Liquid skin cleaner and conditioner. Removes hard to clean grime, grease, ink, carbon, etc. Can be used as body cleaner as well.

HVAC Building Sanitation: NCH recommends immediate AHU and FCU sanitation to help hinder the spread and growth of bacteria.

SHINY SIDE : Non-acid coil cleaner to remove build-up of dirt and grime that can hinder proper air circulation.

: Non-acid coil cleaner to remove build-up of dirt and grime that can hinder proper air EVERBRITE PLUS : Spray on filters to control the spread of bacteria, mold or mildew.

: Spray on filters to control the spread of bacteria, mold or mildew. FAST ACT II: Controlled release drip pan microbiocide to control bacteria and slime growth.

Some useful tips:

Always wear a well fitted mask in public but do not touch mask surface. All surfaces within a 2-meter radius of person showing respiratory diseases symptoms (cough and colds) are considered highly infectious. Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth before washing or sanitizing hands. Clean and disinfect all high traffic areas including doorknobs, handrails, and elevator buttons. Change outdoor clothes immediately upon returning home. Consider disinfecting coats or wash after use.

NCH is here to serve. Let us all remain vigilant and practice proper personal sanitization and area disinfection. Contact us today at www.nchasia.com for an area sanitation assessment at no charge.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206006041/en/