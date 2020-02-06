Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NCH Products to Assist in Dealing with 2019 Novel Coronavirus-Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCOV-ARD)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 11:28pm EST

  • Disinfection and hand sanitation are the key in limiting contamination by disinfecting possible exposure areas
  • NCH has a trusted residual germicidal cleaner proven useful in dealing infectious diseases carried on inanimate environmental surfaces
  • Hand sanitizers with powerful cleaning and disinfectants also available

 

NCH (www.nchasia.com) joins the world-wide community in fighting the current expansion of the novel coronavirus around Asia. NCH has had experience dealing with the SARS and H1N1 outbreaks, and like then, NCH wishes to share information on available products and useful tips on limiting the spread of the 2019 nCOV virus.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200206006041/en/

NCH joins the world-wide community in fighting the current expansion of the novel coronavirus around Asia. NCH has had experience dealing with the SARS and H1N1 outbreaks. NCH wishes to share information on available products and useful tips on limiting the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus-Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCOV-ARD). NCH recommended the consistent CLEAN-DISINFECT-SANITIZE solutions to prevent the spread and growth of disease-causing elements in ourselves and surroundings. 1. HVAC, AHU, & FCU Cleaning: Immediate cleaning to remove build-up of grime, dirt and slime on coils, filters and pans where bacteria can grow. 2. Disinfectant and Sanitizer: Clean, Disinfect and Sanitize all high-traffic surfaces for all active and used areas. 3. Consistent and Thorough Hygiene: Wash hands and exposed skin areas consistently and constantly. (Graphic: Business Wire)

NCH joins the world-wide community in fighting the current expansion of the novel coronavirus around Asia. NCH has had experience dealing with the SARS and H1N1 outbreaks. NCH wishes to share information on available products and useful tips on limiting the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus-Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCOV-ARD). NCH recommended the consistent CLEAN-DISINFECT-SANITIZE solutions to prevent the spread and growth of disease-causing elements in ourselves and surroundings. 1. HVAC, AHU, & FCU Cleaning: Immediate cleaning to remove build-up of grime, dirt and slime on coils, filters and pans where bacteria can grow. 2. Disinfectant and Sanitizer: Clean, Disinfect and Sanitize all high-traffic surfaces for all active and used areas. 3. Consistent and Thorough Hygiene: Wash hands and exposed skin areas consistently and constantly. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Currently we know that proper surface disinfection is very important as well as proper handwashing and hand disinfection. The following products can aid in keeping yourself and surroundings clean.

Surface Disinfection:

  • Everbrite Plus: a germicidal cleaner that is effective against 34 varieties of viruses, plus gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria including pseudomonas aeruginosa responsive for a wide variety of infections from UTI to the respiratory system. It is effective versus influenza A2 (Hong Kong virus), herpes simplex and AIDS. Everbrite Plus is recommended for cleaning, sanitizing, disinfecting, deodorizing all surfaces where plain water can be used. Everbrite Plus is free rinsing and can be used in food processing areas.
  • Fectant 3 FS: Highly-dilutable germicidal cleaner that can be used with hard or soft water. Also effective against a wide spectrum of gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria including pseudomonas aeruginosa, Influenza A2 and herpes simplex virus. Recommended for use in high traffic areas like airports, hospitals, schools and hotels.
  • DDS 164 PLUS: Cleaner, disinfectant and sanitizer with a 99.99% kill rate for gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria. EPA approved for cleaning-in-place (CIP), it is biodegradable and free from phosphate.
  • Vinox pH: Peracetic-based anti-microbial cleaner for food contact disinfection. Prevents biofilm formation. Biodegradable.
  • Eco Clean pH: Sulfonic acid based cleaner and disinfectant. It has broad spectrum anti-bacterial properties that effectively kills pathogens. Best for food industry in the application of CIP and Cleaning-out-of-Place (COP).

Hand sanitation:

  • Handguard S: Antibacterial liquid handwashing soap. Mild and gentle handwash with effective antibacterial action on skin.
  • Safehands: Hand sanitizer that effectively kills 99% of bacteria on skin in just 30 seconds even without soap and water.
  • Swoop: Liquid skin cleaner and conditioner. Removes hard to clean grime, grease, ink, carbon, etc. Can be used as body cleaner as well.

HVAC Building Sanitation: NCH recommends immediate AHU and FCU sanitation to help hinder the spread and growth of bacteria.

  • SHINY SIDE: Non-acid coil cleaner to remove build-up of dirt and grime that can hinder proper air circulation.
  • EVERBRITE PLUS: Spray on filters to control the spread of bacteria, mold or mildew.
  • FAST ACT II: Controlled release drip pan microbiocide to control bacteria and slime growth.

Some useful tips:

  1. Always wear a well fitted mask in public but do not touch mask surface.
  2. All surfaces within a 2-meter radius of person showing respiratory diseases symptoms (cough and colds) are considered highly infectious. Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth before washing or sanitizing hands.
  3. Clean and disinfect all high traffic areas including doorknobs, handrails, and elevator buttons.
  4. Change outdoor clothes immediately upon returning home. Consider disinfecting coats or wash after use.

NCH is here to serve. Let us all remain vigilant and practice proper personal sanitization and area disinfection. Contact us today at www.nchasia.com for an area sanitation assessment at no charge.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:43pPREFERRED BANK : Latest Insider Ownership
PU
11:39pAmid hydropower boom, Laos streams ahead on latest Mekong dam
RE
11:38pSCENTRE : Dividend/Distribution - SCG
PU
11:37pFrance's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
RE
11:33pTOYOTA MOTOR : to further delay restart of China plants due to virus outbreak
AQ
11:31pRigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against AK Steel Holding Corporation
GL
11:28pNCH Products to Assist in Dealing with 2019 Novel Coronavirus-Acute Respiratory Disease (2019-nCOV-ARD)
BU
11:26pOil rises after Russia supports possible supply cuts as coronavirus spreads
RE
11:23pFINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND RELATED ANNOUNCEMENT : :Notification of Results Release
PU
11:23pALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : Non-Compliance Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Requirement
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3TESLA INC. : TESLA'S STOCK BOOM: It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
4UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : UBER TECHNOLOGIES : Arizona company CEO fired after calling driver racial slur
5TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group