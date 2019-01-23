NCH Thailand's Mangrove Reforestation Activity to Celebrate Its 100th Anniversary

NCH
Thailand as part of NCH’s Global CSR initiatives in celebration of
NCH 100th year anniversary and in cooperation with Foundation
for Environmental Education for Sustainable Development Thailand (FEED),
organized a Mangrove Reforestation activity on 19th January
2019 at Bangpu Recreation Center, Samut Prakarn Province, Thailand.
This Mangrove Reforestation was a part of the event marking "the 100th
Anniversary of NCH". In an honor of NCH 100th year anniversary, NCH
announced that globally all employees from all 50 countries will
volunteer their time to contribute to their communities and to complete
more than 100 different CSR activities in total across the globe by 2019.
Mr. Rod Arellano, NCH Thailand Country Manager, said "I am very glad to
be a part of this Mangrove Tree planting activity, the event is very
meaningful. Our associates enjoyed the fun group activities and planting
mangrove seedlings for environmental sustainability.”
The day commenced with an opening speech from Mr. Rod Arellano, followed
by fun group activities on the importance of mangroves in the aquatic
ecosystem, then mangrove replanting involving the participation of 60
employees. Through this CSR reforestation project, further awareness has
been generated regarding the vital role played by mangroves in the
conservation of a variety of marine animals. And lastly, FEED
facilitators briefed the proper way of planting the trees. All in all,
180 mangrove trees were successfully planted.
About FEED Thailand
FEED is an abbreviation for Foundation for Environmental Education for
sustainable Development (Thailand). They are dedicated to reinforcing
environmental education in Thailand. The FEED vision is leadership in
the conservation of the environment and natural resources, by promoting
the process of “Environmental Education for Sustainable Development”.
About NCH
NCH was founded in 1919 in Dallas, Texas, USA. Global Headquarters is in
Irving, Texas, USA with $1 Billion USD in sales. NCH has 8,000
employees, with branch offices and manufacturing plants located in over
50 countries with an extensive and varied product line. We focused on
commercial, industrial and infrastructure businesses. NCH Thailand was
established 50 years ago (1969). At present 100 employees in Thailand.
