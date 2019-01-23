NCH Thailand's Mangrove Reforestation Activity to Celebrate Its 100th Anniversary

NCH Thailand as part of NCH’s Global CSR initiatives in celebration of NCH 100th year anniversary and in cooperation with Foundation for Environmental Education for Sustainable Development Thailand (FEED), organized a Mangrove Reforestation activity on 19th January 2019 at Bangpu Recreation Center, Samut Prakarn Province, Thailand.

This Mangrove Reforestation was a part of the event marking "the 100th Anniversary of NCH". In an honor of NCH 100th year anniversary, NCH announced that globally all employees from all 50 countries will volunteer their time to contribute to their communities and to complete more than 100 different CSR activities in total across the globe by 2019.

Mr. Rod Arellano, NCH Thailand Country Manager, said "I am very glad to be a part of this Mangrove Tree planting activity, the event is very meaningful. Our associates enjoyed the fun group activities and planting mangrove seedlings for environmental sustainability.”

The day commenced with an opening speech from Mr. Rod Arellano, followed by fun group activities on the importance of mangroves in the aquatic ecosystem, then mangrove replanting involving the participation of 60 employees. Through this CSR reforestation project, further awareness has been generated regarding the vital role played by mangroves in the conservation of a variety of marine animals. And lastly, FEED facilitators briefed the proper way of planting the trees. All in all, 180 mangrove trees were successfully planted.

About FEED Thailand

FEED is an abbreviation for Foundation for Environmental Education for sustainable Development (Thailand). They are dedicated to reinforcing environmental education in Thailand. The FEED vision is leadership in the conservation of the environment and natural resources, by promoting the process of “Environmental Education for Sustainable Development”.

About NCH

NCH was founded in 1919 in Dallas, Texas, USA. Global Headquarters is in Irving, Texas, USA with $1 Billion USD in sales. NCH has 8,000 employees, with branch offices and manufacturing plants located in over 50 countries with an extensive and varied product line. We focused on commercial, industrial and infrastructure businesses. NCH Thailand was established 50 years ago (1969). At present 100 employees in Thailand.

