Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NCLA Asks Supreme Court to Renounce ‘Great Deference' to EEOC Interpretations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 04:52pm EDT

Washington, D.C., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, the New Civil Liberties Alliance filed an amicus curiae brief supporting the employers in three consolidated sex discrimination cases scheduled for oral argument before the U.S. Supreme Court on October 8:  Bostock v. Clayton Co., Georgia; Altitude Express, Inc. v. Zarda; and. At issue in the cases is what Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 means by prohibiting employment discrimination “because … of sex.” Specifically, the Court will answer whether that language encompasses discrimination due to sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or transgender status.

NCLA’s brief takes no position on what the statute means or whether the Civil Rights Act should be extended to cover such discrimination. Rather, NCLA explains why the Supreme Court needs to clarify that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s interpretations of Title VII do not deserve deference from federal courts. EEOC’s expansive and unlawfully issued interpretation of Title VII adopted a definition of the word “sex” that Congress has repeatedly declined to enact—and which exposed a larger problem.

Congress has not granted substantive rulemaking powers to EEOC, yet the agency has managed to obtain the functional equivalent of such powers by receiving “great deference” from federal courts for the regulatory guidance that it issues. If federal courts defer to EEOC guidance during enforcement litigation, then parties regulated by Title VII are forced to treat agency guidance as binding—even though Congress never gave rulemaking power to the agency.

The Supreme Court has retreated from giving ‘great deference’ in recent cases, but lower courts continue to defer to EEOC because the Court has never formally overruled the doctrine. NCLA also objects that courts’ abandoning their independent judgment to favor EEOC when it is a litigant before the court denies due process of law to the party EEOC is suing. However SCOTUS interprets the meaning of “sex” discrimination, the Court must clarify that federal courts owe no deference to the EEOC’s substantive interpretations of Title VII.

 
NCLA released the following statements:

Federal courts should not be giving federal agencies power through the use of judicial deference doctrines that Congress never gave those agencies. The Supreme Court ought to renounce unequivocally the ‘great deference’ standard that it created in 1971 so that lower courts stop deferring to EEOC guidance.”
—Mark Chenoweth, Executive Director, NCLA

 

Executive agencies and officials cannot create law in place of Congress. EEOC has violated this bedrock principle of our founding charter.”
—Adi Dynar, Litigation Counsel, NCLA


ABOUT NCLA 

NCLA is a nonprofit civil rights organization founded by prominent legal scholar Philip Hamburger to protect constitutional freedoms from violations by the Administrative State. NCLA’s public-interest litigation and other pro bono advocacy strive to tame the unlawful power of state and federal agencies and to foster a new civil liberties movement that will help restore Americans’ fundamental rights.

For more information visit us online: NCLAlegal.org.

Attachment 

Judy Pino
New Civil Liberties Alliance
202-869-5218
judy.pino@ncla.legal

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:06pADVANSOURCE BIOMATERIALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis or Plan of Operation (form 10-K)
AQ
05:06pKentucky Conference to Explore Issues of Family Alienation and Shared Child Custody
BU
05:03pIMAC : Form of prospectus reflecting facts events constituting substantive change from last form
PU
05:03pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Now Accepting Global Applications for 2020 Women in STEM2D Scholars Award
PU
05:03pHILLTOP HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pTELARIA : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:03pAAC HOLDINGS, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:03pPLANET FITNESS : Named to Fortune's 2019 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List
PR
05:02pWESTERN ASSET MORTGAGE CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
05:02pTEGNA INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ADYEN N.V. : Dutch fintech Adyen's founders selling 15% of their stakes
2E-cigarette firms probed over health concerns by U.S. House panel
3OPERA LTD : Opera Limited announces second quarter 2019 financial results
4Oil eases as Fed's Jackson Hole meeting gets underway
5Trump attacks Ford Motor for not backing fuel economy rollback

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group