NCLH INVESTOR FILING DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ("Norwegian" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NCLH) between February 20, 2020, and March 12, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Norwegian was employing sales tactics of providing customers with unproven and/or blatantly false statements about COVID-19 to entice customers to purchase cruises, thus endangering the lives of both their customers and crew members; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements regarding Norwegian's business and operations were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On March 11, 2020, the Miami New Times revealed that managers at Norwegian were asking sales staff to lie to customers about COVID-2019. The goal of these lies was to protect the Company's bookings. For example, one email directed the sales team to tell customers that the "Coronavirus can only survive in cold temperatures, so the Caribbean is a fantastic choice for your next cruise."

On this news, Norwegian's stock price fell precipitously on March 11, 2020.

If you purchased Norwegian securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/norwegiancruiselineholdingsltd-nclh-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-265/apply/ contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

