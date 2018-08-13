Log in
NCMS Ignites the Advanced Manufacturing Revolution with U.S. Army Research Laboratory

08/13/2018 | 03:11pm CEST

Ann Arbor, Michigan, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS), a leader in innovation through collaboration, has reached an agreement with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory (ARL) in Aberdeen, Maryland to manage the Advanced Manufacturing, Materials, and Processes (AMMP) program. The newly established AMMP, a collaboration of government, industry, and academic partners will lead to scientific breakthroughs in metallurgy and plastics, as well as the launch of new factory machinery that will transform the way U.S. producers make aircraft, automobiles, munitions, medical devices, and other products.

0_int_ncmslogo.jpg


AMMP technology projects will be funded through various contracts that will advance and build revolutionary, non-traditional technologies. NCMS will manage the AMMP consortium, which will support the development of the world’s largest, fastest, and most precise additive manufacturing technology, with a broad range of new feedstock materials.

The intent of AMMP is to develop new solutions to enable novel designs and dramatic cuts in cost and delivery time for the U.S. Army. The Army’s six modernization priorities, as articulated by Army leaders, include: Long-Range Precision Fire, A Next Generation Combat Vehicle, Future of Vertical Lift Platforms, Army Network, Air and Missile Defense Capabilities, and Soldier Lethality. The first Request for Prototype Proposals (RPP) has been released to AMMP members for Additive Manufacturing of Next Generation High Strength Aluminum Alloys.

The U.S. Army’s goals and requirements for their next generation of projects and their level of complexity are multiplied by the best in the world requirements. These requirements include ultra-performance, force protection systems, lower lifecycle costs, and a reduced logistical tail with point-of-need part manufacturing. New combat vehicles, advanced metal foam armor, and firepower all have projected needs for on-demand tools and components. Data management and analytics will provide the direction while processes such as additive manufacturing will provide the U.S. Army with a new manufacturing capability. The key to making this innovative new thinking come together is effective collaboration through AMMP.

AMMP is expected to reduce time to market, produce stronger and lighter parts, improve efficiency, reduce waste, create complex geometries, and advanced materials. Designed to equip our military with the best technology possible at the best value to the taxpayer, this initiative will accelerate the work to enhance industrial base capabilities for improving weapon system performance, speed, fuel efficiency, and force protection.

AMMP's focus will be on challenging preconceived notions of technology and dramatically enhancing its impact on U.S. Army supply chains.

 

About NCMS

The National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS) is a cross-industry technology development consortium, dedicated to improving the competitiveness and strength of the U.S. industrial base. As a member-based organization, it leverages its network of industry, government, and academia to develop, demonstrate, and transition innovative technologies efficiently, with less risk and lower cost.

For more information on NCMS, visit www.ncms.org

Pam Hurt
National Center for Manufacturing Sciences (NCMS)
248-867-3525
pamh@ncms.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
