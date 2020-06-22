Log in
NCOP to Debate Government's Response to Covid-19 and National Assembly Holds Oral Questions to Economics Cluster Ministers

06/22/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Parliament, Monday, 22 June 2020 - The Houses of Parliament, the National Council of Provinces(NCOP) and National Assembly (NA) are tomorrow scheduled to hold plenary sittings of their respective Houses.

The NCOP will hold a virtual plenary sitting to debate the Government's response to the Coronavirus Pandemic at 09:30am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ministers in the Economics Cluster which comprises of Public Enterprises; Public Works and Infrastructure; Small Business Development; Tourism; Trade and Industry; and Transport will appear in the NA hybrid sitting at 14:00 to answer Questions for Oral Reply.

Parliament uses a range of instruments to hold the executive accountable as section 92(2) of the Constitution stipulates that Cabinet Members are accountable collectively and individually to Parliament for the exercise of their powers and performances of their functions.

Details of NCOP Virtual Sitting
Date: 23 June 2020
Time: 09:30
Venue: Virtual video Platform:

Details of NA Hybrid Sitting
Date: 23 June 2020
Time: 14.00
Venue: Virtual video Platform and National Assembly Chamber, Parliament:

Please note:
Members of the media who wish to physically attend the NA Sitting should send their details (Full name, name of the media house, and ID or passport number) to Mlindi Mpindi on email: Mmpindi@parlaiment.gov.za no later than TOMORROW, 23 June at 12:00

Parliamentary sittings are open to the media and the public. Journalists who are interested in covering these meetings (including receiving links to virtual meetings) are requested to forward their cellphone numbers to Mlindi Mpindi on email mmpindi@parliament.gov.za for inclusion in the Parliamentary Communications Services WhatsApp Group, where such information is shared. Journalists are urged to forward these requests using their official email addresses (no private emails).

Members of the public may get involved and follow committee sittings live on Parliament TV (DSTV Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below. You may subscribe to the Parliament YouTube channel to receive instant notification of live feeds.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ParliamentofRSA
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ParliamentofRSA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/ParliamentofRSA

ISSUED BY THE PARLIAMENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICAEnquiries: Moloto Mothapo - 082 370 6930

Disclaimer

Parliament of South Africa published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 21:06:04 UTC
