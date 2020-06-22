NCOP to Debate Government's Response to Covid-19 and National Assembly Holds Oral Questions to Economics Cluster Ministers

Parliament, Monday, 22 June 2020 - The Houses of Parliament, the National Council of Provinces(NCOP) and National Assembly (NA) are tomorrow scheduled to hold plenary sittings of their respective Houses.

The NCOP will hold a virtual plenary sitting to debate the Government's response to the Coronavirus Pandemic at 09:30am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Ministers in the Economics Cluster which comprises of Public Enterprises; Public Works and Infrastructure; Small Business Development; Tourism; Trade and Industry; and Transport will appear in the NA hybrid sitting at 14:00 to answer Questions for Oral Reply.

Parliament uses a range of instruments to hold the executive accountable as section 92(2) of the Constitution stipulates that Cabinet Members are accountable collectively and individually to Parliament for the exercise of their powers and performances of their functions.

Details of NCOP Virtual Sitting

Date: 23 June 2020

Time: 09:30

Venue: Virtual video Platform:

Details of NA Hybrid Sitting

Date: 23 June 2020

Time: 14.00

Venue: Virtual video Platform and National Assembly Chamber, Parliament:

Please note:

