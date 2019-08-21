NCP engineering : and Deutsche Telekom Commemorate Successful 20-Plus Year Partnership

NCP Provides Secure Communications for Deutsche Telekom’s Business Customers and Public Authorities

NCP engineering, the leading specialist for fully automated, secure data communications, has maintained a close partnership with Deutsche Telekom for over 20 years. As an OEM partner of NCP, Deutsche Telekom uses the solutions provided by NCP as part of its managed VPN portfolio.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTAG) offers products and services in the areas of fixed network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet and IPTV for private customers as well as information and communications technology solutions for business and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is represented worldwide.

VPN & Enterprise Mobility Services (VEM) is a business unit within the Technology & Innovation division of DTAG. Experts in different areas of enterprise mobility work together to meet the complex demands of its customers for secure data communication. High standards in technological solutions are ensured by Deutsche Telekom's international technology partnerships.

NCP is one of these highly specialized partners in remote access and IIoT security. NCP provides Deutsche Telekom's Enterprise Mobility Services with Secure Enterprise Clients adapted to DTAG's requirements in its Managed VPN products. NCP's powerful solution components are ideally suited for remote access infrastructures in medium-sized and large enterprises. The clients are centrally managed via NCP Secure Enterprise Management.

"I am pleased that we have been able to rely on NCP, a strong German software manufacturer for secure remote access connections, for many years. NCP is the world leader in IPsec VPN clients and our customers are highly satisfied with using NCP services every day," said Claus Heßberger, Head of VEM at Deutsche Telekom.

The NCP software solutions are successfully used worldwide in companies of all sizes and industries as well as service providers and public authorities. Universal access to central data and resources, the secure transmission of sensitive data via public networks, and the protection of the central data network against attacks will continue to be a key issue in IT departments.

"NCP's one click VPN clients, gateways and management servers are simply the better alternative to standard VPN solutions. We are pleased that Deutsche Telekom has been relying on our solution portfolio as an OEM partner for over 20 years. It also shows that we meet the highest standards in security and usability," said Patrick Oliver Graf, CEO of NCP engineering.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies, with 178 million mobile customers, 28 million fixed-network lines, and 20 million broadband lines. Deutsche Telekom provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, IPTV products and services for consumers, and information and communication technology (ICT) solutions for business and corporate customers. For more information, visit: https://www.telekom.com/en.

About NCP engineering

Since its inception in 1986, NCP engineering has delivered innovative software that allows enterprises to rethink their remote access, and overcome the complexities of creating, managing and maintaining secure network access for staff.

NCP’s award-winning product line spans the spectrum of remote access, from IPsec/SSL VPNs to endpoint firewalls and network access control (NAC) functions. The company’s products support organizations with complex remote user needs, and that want to leverage the latest end-devices to increase staff productivity, reduce network administration and adapt policy changes on-the-fly. Each solution is interoperable with existing third-party software or hardware.

With global headquarters in Nuremberg, Germany and North American headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area, the company serves 35,000-plus customers worldwide throughout the healthcare, financial, education and government markets, as well as many Fortune 500 companies. NCP has established a network of national and regional technology, channel and OEM partners to serve its customers. For more information, visit www.ncp-e.com.

