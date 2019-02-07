NCPHS Changes Name to Sequoia Living

San Francisco, CA, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Effective February 6, 2019, Northern California Presbyterian Homes and Services Inc., a non-profit organization that offers housing and services to seniors in northern California, will adopt a new company name to better represent its mission. NCPHS, an organization serving older adults for six decades, will be known as Sequoia Living.

The change in name was prompted by a desire for a more concise name that expresses the mission of the organization—to provide homes and services for healthy aging.

The company’s mission and structure will remain the same and the founders’ values will remain active in the organization. The change, which will affect the corporate brand only, brings with it an updated logo that pays homage to the organization’s past and draws on a symbol already in use, the Sequoia Tree—a symbol of graceful and dignified aging.

“This name change aligns perfectly with the organization’s overarching theme—honoring the value of experience. We are enriched by the life experiences people bring to us, and by our 60 years of service,” says David Berg, President and CEO, Sequoia Living.

The new name, Sequoia Living, captures the idea that experience is the reward of aging, and focuses on the organization's commitment to create new experiences that are both joyful and life-affirming—now and in the future.

About Sequoia Living

Sequoia Living, founded in 1958, provides homes and services to promote healthy aging for seniors in northern California. Previously known as Northern California Presbyterian Homes and Services, the organization is composed of four continuing care retirement communities (one under construction), three affordable housing communities, one manufactured home park for seniors, and two senior centers. Overall, Sequoia Living provides housing for 1,900 older adults and serves an additional 2,300 seniors through community service programs.

