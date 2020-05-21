NCPI based Inflation decreased further in April 2020

Headline inflation as measured by the year- on-year(Y-o-Y) change in the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100)1 decreased to 5.9 per cent in April 2020 from

per cent in March 2020. This was driven by the monthly decline of prices of the items in the Food category and the statistical effect of the high base prevailed in April 2019. Accordingly, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) declined to 12.2 per cent in April 2020 from per cent in March 2020. Meanwhile, Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) also declined to

per cent in April 2020 from 1.8 per cent in March 2020.

The change in the NCPI measured on an annual average basis increased to 5.1 per cent in April 2020 from 4.9 per cent in March 2020.

Monthly change of NCPI recorded at -0.3 per cent in April 2020 due to declines observed in prices of items in the Food