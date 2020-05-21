Communications Department
NCPI based Inflation decreased further in April 2020
Headline Inflation
Year-on-year inflation : 5.9%
Annual Average inflation : 5.1%
Monthly Change : -0.3%
Core Inflation
Year-on-year inflation : 3.2%
Annual Average inflation : 5.0%
Monthly Change : 0.7%
Headline inflation as measured by the year- on-year(Y-o-Y) change in the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100)1 decreased to 5.9 per cent in April 2020 from
-
per cent in March 2020. This was driven by the monthly decline of prices of the items in the Food category and the statistical effect of the high base prevailed in April 2019. Accordingly, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) declined to 12.2 per cent in April 2020 from
-
per cent in March 2020. Meanwhile, Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) also declined to
-
per cent in April 2020 from 1.8 per cent in March 2020.
The change in the NCPI measured on an annual average basis increased to 5.1 per cent in April 2020 from 4.9 per cent in March 2020.
Monthly change of NCPI recorded at -0.3 per cent in April 2020 due to declines observed in prices of items in the Food
1The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.
category, driven by the continued seasonal supply of food crops. Accordingly, within the Food category, prices of vegetables, fruits, big onions and eggs declined during the month. Meanwhile, prices of the items within the Non-Food category remained unchanged in April 2020, partly due to the lower demand for non-essential goods and services during the lockdown period with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Further, core inflation (Y-o-Y) remained unchanged at 3.2 per cent in April 2020 while annual average core inflation decreased to 5.0 per cent in April 2020 from 5.2 per cent in March 2020.
Data Annexure:
Table 1: Movements of the NCPI
Base: 2013 = 100
|
|
|
Index Number
|
Monthly
|
Year-on-Year
|
Annual Average
|
|
|
Percentage Change
|
Percentage Change
|
Percentage Change
|
Year
|
Month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NCPI
|
NCPI
|
NCPI
|
NCPI
|
NCPI
|
NCPI
|
NCPI
|
NCPI
|
|
|
|
|
(Core)
|
(Core)
|
(Core)
|
(Core)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
January
|
125.8
|
123.9
|
-0.6
|
0.1
|
5.4
|
2.1
|
7.6
|
4.5
|
|
February
|
123.7
|
124.4
|
-1.7
|
0.4
|
3.2
|
2.0
|
7.2
|
4.1
|
|
March
|
122.8
|
124.6
|
-0.7
|
0.2
|
2.8
|
1.9
|
6.7
|
3.6
|
|
April
|
122.9
|
124.8
|
0.1
|
0.2
|
1.6
|
1.9
|
6.1
|
3.3
|
|
May
|
124.3
|
125.1
|
1.1
|
0.2
|
2.1
|
1.7
|
5.7
|
3.1
|
|
June
|
126.5
|
125.3
|
1.8
|
0.2
|
2.5
|
1.8
|
5.3
|
2.9
|
|
July
|
126.6
|
125.7
|
0.1
|
0.3
|
3.4
|
2.3
|
5.1
|
2.7
|
|
August
|
125.4
|
126.3
|
-0.9
|
0.5
|
2.5
|
2.7
|
4.7
|
2.5
|
|
September
|
124.4
|
126.9
|
-0.8
|
0.5
|
0.9
|
3.1
|
4.0
|
2.4
|
|
October
|
124.9
|
127.3
|
0.4
|
0.3
|
0.1
|
3.4
|
3.3
|
2.4
|
|
November
|
127.7
|
127.6
|
2.2
|
0.2
|
1.0
|
3.1
|
2.7
|
2.4
|
|
December
|
127.1
|
127.6
|
-0.5
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
3.1
|
2.1
|
2.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
January
|
127.3
|
130.2
|
0.2
|
2.0
|
1.2
|
5.1
|
1.8
|
2.7
|
|
February
|
126.7
|
131.3
|
-0.5
|
0.8
|
2.4
|
5.5
|
1.7
|
3.0
|
|
March
|
126.4
|
131.8
|
-0.2
|
0.4
|
2.9
|
5.8
|
1.7
|
3.3
|
|
April
|
127.3
|
132.6
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
3.6
|
6.3
|
1.9
|
3.7
|
|
May
|
128.7
|
133.0
|
1.1
|
0.3
|
3.5
|
6.3
|
2.0
|
4.0
|
|
June
|
129.2
|
133.0
|
0.4
|
0.0
|
2.1
|
6.1
|
2.0
|
4.4
|
|
July
|
129.4
|
133.4
|
0.2
|
0.3
|
2.2
|
6.1
|
1.9
|
4.7
|
|
August
|
129.7
|
133.7
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
3.4
|
5.9
|
2.0
|
5.0
|
|
September
|
130.6
|
134.0
|
0.7
|
0.2
|
5.0
|
5.6
|
2.3
|
5.2
|
|
October
|
131.9
|
134.4
|
1.0
|
0.3
|
5.6
|
5.6
|
2.8
|
5.4
|
|
November
|
132.9
|
134.6
|
0.8
|
0.1
|
4.1
|
5.5
|
3.0
|
5.6
|
|
December
|
135.0
|
134.2
|
1.6
|
-0.3
|
6.2
|
5.2
|
3.5
|
5.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
January
|
137.0
|
135.3
|
1.5
|
0.8
|
7.6
|
3.9
|
4.1
|
5.6
|
|
February
|
137.0
|
135.8
|
0.0
|
0.4
|
8.1
|
3.4
|
4.5
|
5.5
|
|
March
|
135.2
|
136.0
|
-1.3
|
0.1
|
7.0
|
3.2
|
4.9
|
5.2
|
|
April
|
134.8
|
136.9
|
-0.3
|
0.7
|
5.9
|
3.2
|
5.1
|
5.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Source: Department of Census and Statistics
