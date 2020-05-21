Log in
NCPI based Inflation decreased further in April 2020

05/21/2020 | 11:30am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Statistics Department

Date 2020-05-21

NCPI based Inflation decreased further in April 2020

Headline Inflation

Year-on-year inflation : 5.9%

Annual Average inflation : 5.1%

Monthly Change : -0.3%

Core Inflation

Year-on-year inflation : 3.2%

Annual Average inflation : 5.0%

Monthly Change : 0.7%

Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in

20.0

NCPI

15.0

Per cent

10.0

5.0

0.0

Jan

Feb Mar

Apr May Jun Jul

Aug Sep Oct

Nov

Dec Jan Feb Mar

Apr

-5.0

2019

2020

-10.0

Headline

Food

Non-food

Contribution to Month-on-Month %

Change in NCPI

0.4

0.0

cent-0.4

-0.3

Per

-0.8

-1.2

-1.3

-1.6

Mar-20

Apr-20

Food

Non-food

Headline inflation as measured by the year- on-year(Y-o-Y) change in the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100)1 decreased to 5.9 per cent in April 2020 from

  1. per cent in March 2020. This was driven by the monthly decline of prices of the items in the Food category and the statistical effect of the high base prevailed in April 2019. Accordingly, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) declined to 12.2 per cent in April 2020 from
  2. per cent in March 2020. Meanwhile, Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) also declined to
  1. per cent in April 2020 from 1.8 per cent in March 2020.

The change in the NCPI measured on an annual average basis increased to 5.1 per cent in April 2020 from 4.9 per cent in March 2020.

Monthly change of NCPI recorded at -0.3 per cent in April 2020 due to declines observed in prices of items in the Food

1The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.

category, driven by the continued seasonal supply of food crops. Accordingly, within the Food category, prices of vegetables, fruits, big onions and eggs declined during the month. Meanwhile, prices of the items within the Non-Food category remained unchanged in April 2020, partly due to the lower demand for non-essential goods and services during the lockdown period with the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Further, core inflation (Y-o-Y) remained unchanged at 3.2 per cent in April 2020 while annual average core inflation decreased to 5.0 per cent in April 2020 from 5.2 per cent in March 2020.

Data Annexure:

Table 1: Movements of the NCPI

Base: 2013 = 100

Index Number

Monthly

Year-on-Year

Annual Average

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Year

Month

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

2018

January

125.8

123.9

-0.6

0.1

5.4

2.1

7.6

4.5

February

123.7

124.4

-1.7

0.4

3.2

2.0

7.2

4.1

March

122.8

124.6

-0.7

0.2

2.8

1.9

6.7

3.6

April

122.9

124.8

0.1

0.2

1.6

1.9

6.1

3.3

May

124.3

125.1

1.1

0.2

2.1

1.7

5.7

3.1

June

126.5

125.3

1.8

0.2

2.5

1.8

5.3

2.9

July

126.6

125.7

0.1

0.3

3.4

2.3

5.1

2.7

August

125.4

126.3

-0.9

0.5

2.5

2.7

4.7

2.5

September

124.4

126.9

-0.8

0.5

0.9

3.1

4.0

2.4

October

124.9

127.3

0.4

0.3

0.1

3.4

3.3

2.4

November

127.7

127.6

2.2

0.2

1.0

3.1

2.7

2.4

December

127.1

127.6

-0.5

0.0

0.4

3.1

2.1

2.4

2019

January

127.3

130.2

0.2

2.0

1.2

5.1

1.8

2.7

February

126.7

131.3

-0.5

0.8

2.4

5.5

1.7

3.0

March

126.4

131.8

-0.2

0.4

2.9

5.8

1.7

3.3

April

127.3

132.6

0.7

0.6

3.6

6.3

1.9

3.7

May

128.7

133.0

1.1

0.3

3.5

6.3

2.0

4.0

June

129.2

133.0

0.4

0.0

2.1

6.1

2.0

4.4

July

129.4

133.4

0.2

0.3

2.2

6.1

1.9

4.7

August

129.7

133.7

0.2

0.2

3.4

5.9

2.0

5.0

September

130.6

134.0

0.7

0.2

5.0

5.6

2.3

5.2

October

131.9

134.4

1.0

0.3

5.6

5.6

2.8

5.4

November

132.9

134.6

0.8

0.1

4.1

5.5

3.0

5.6

December

135.0

134.2

1.6

-0.3

6.2

5.2

3.5

5.7

2020

January

137.0

135.3

1.5

0.8

7.6

3.9

4.1

5.6

February

137.0

135.8

0.0

0.4

8.1

3.4

4.5

5.5

March

135.2

136.0

-1.3

0.1

7.0

3.2

4.9

5.2

April

134.8

136.9

-0.3

0.7

5.9

3.2

5.1

5.0

Source: Department of Census and Statistics

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 15:29:02 UTC
