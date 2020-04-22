Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

NCPI based Inflation decreased in March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 03:23am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Statistics Department

Date 2020-04-22

NCPI based Inflation decreased in March 2020

Headline Inflation

Year-on-year inflation : 7.0%

Annual Average inflation : 4.9%

Monthly Change : -1.3%

Core Inflation

Year-on-year inflation : 3.2%

Annual Average inflation : 5.2%

Monthly Change : 0.1%

Movement of Year-on-Year % Change in

20.0

NCPI

Per cent

10.0

0.0

Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Jan Feb Mar

2018

2019

2020

-10.0

Headline

Food

Non-food

Contribution to Month-on-Month %

0.4

Change in NCPI

0.0

0.0

cent

-0.4

-0.8

Per

-1.2

-1.3

-1.6

Feb-20

Mar-20

Food

Non-food

Headline inflation as measured by the year- on-year(Y-o-Y) change in the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100)1 decreased to 7.0 per cent in March 2020 from 8.1 per cent in February 2020. This was driven by monthly decrease of prices of the items in the Food category. Accordingly, Food inflation (Y-o-Y) declined to 14.1 per cent in March 2020 from 16.3 per cent in February 2020. Meanwhile, Non-food inflation (Y-o-Y) recorded at 1.8 per cent in March 2020.

The change in the NCPI measured on an annual average basis increased to 4.9 per cent in March 2020 from 4.5 per cent in February 2020.

Monthly change of NCPI recorded at -1.3 per cent in March 2020 due to declines observed in prices of items in the Food category, driven by the seasonal supply of food crops and timely intervention of the

1The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI, 2013=100) is compiled by the Department of Census and Statistics.

government to reduce prices of certain food items amid COVID-19 outbreak. Accordingly, within the Food category, prices of vegetables, red onions, rice and dhal recorded decreases in March 2020. However, within the Non-Food category, prices of the items in Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (beetle leaves); and Health (payments to medical tests) sub-categories recorded increases.

Continuing its decreasing trend for the fifth consecutive month, the core inflation (Y-O-Y) decreased further to 3.2 per cent in March 2020 from 3.4 per cent in February 2020. Meanwhile, annual average core inflation decreased to 5.2 per cent in March 2020 from 5.5 per cent in February 2020.

Data Annexure:

Table 1: Movements of the NCPI

Base: 2013 = 100

Index Number

Monthly

Year-on-Year

Annual Average

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Percentage Change

Year

Month

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

NCPI

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

(Core)

2018

January

125.8

123.9

-0.6

0.1

5.4

2.1

7.6

4.5

February

123.7

124.4

-1.7

0.4

3.2

2.0

7.2

4.1

March

122.8

124.6

-0.7

0.2

2.8

1.9

6.7

3.6

April

122.9

124.8

0.1

0.2

1.6

1.9

6.1

3.3

May

124.3

125.1

1.1

0.2

2.1

1.7

5.7

3.1

June

126.5

125.3

1.8

0.2

2.5

1.8

5.3

2.9

July

126.6

125.7

0.1

0.3

3.4

2.3

5.1

2.7

August

125.4

126.3

-0.9

0.5

2.5

2.7

4.7

2.5

September

124.4

126.9

-0.8

0.5

0.9

3.1

4.0

2.4

October

124.9

127.3

0.4

0.3

0.1

3.4

3.3

2.4

November

127.7

127.6

2.2

0.2

1.0

3.1

2.7

2.4

December

127.1

127.6

-0.5

0.0

0.4

3.1

2.1

2.4

2019

January

127.3

130.2

0.2

2.0

1.2

5.1

1.8

2.7

February

126.7

131.3

-0.5

0.8

2.4

5.5

1.7

3.0

March

126.4

131.8

-0.2

0.4

2.9

5.8

1.7

3.3

April

127.3

132.6

0.7

0.6

3.6

6.3

1.9

3.7

May

128.7

133.0

1.1

0.3

3.5

6.3

2.0

4.0

June

129.2

133.0

0.4

0.0

2.1

6.1

2.0

4.4

July

129.4

133.4

0.2

0.3

2.2

6.1

1.9

4.7

August

129.7

133.7

0.2

0.2

3.4

5.9

2.0

5.0

September

130.6

134.0

0.7

0.2

5.0

5.6

2.3

5.2

October

131.9

134.4

1.0

0.3

5.6

5.6

2.8

5.4

November

132.9

134.6

0.8

0.1

4.1

5.5

3.0

5.6

December

135.0

134.2

1.6

-0.3

6.2

5.2

3.5

5.7

2020

January

137.0

135.3

1.5

0.8

7.6

3.9

4.1

5.6

February

137.0

135.8

0.0

0.4

8.1

3.4

4.5

5.5

March

135.2

136.0

-1.3

0.1

7.0

3.2

4.9

5.2

Source: Department of Census and Statistics

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 07:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39aOil prices hit 1990s low as coronavirus outbreak sinks demand
RE
03:39aHong Kong flagship newspaper cuts management pay, puts staff on unpaid leave
RE
03:36aS.Africa's Standard Bank reports jump in Q1 impairment charges
RE
03:25aGlobal CEOs see U-shaped recession due to coronavirus - survey
RE
03:23aNCPI based Inflation decreased in March 2020
PU
03:23aJANGADA MINES : Drilling Programme Completion
PU
03:18aBank of Lithuania starts publishing monthly pension fund balance sheet statistics
PU
03:18aLIETUVOS BANKAS : Revocation of Bruc Bond, UAB licence for serious and systematic violations of national legislation
PU
03:18aBuying debt directly from euro zone governments may be illegal - Lagarde
RE
03:17aUK inflation falls as shoppers turn cautious in virus crisis
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update
2NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
3STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : 1Q Net Profit, Revenue Increased
4AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Aytu BioScienc..
5KERING : KERING : Sales Drop At Gucci But China Improves

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group