NCS : Launches New Innovations Fueled by Machine Learning That Elevate Sales Performance Metrics and Services to the Next Level

NCS,
the leading company for improving advertising effectiveness for the
entire CPG ecosystem, today announced its next set of innovations. These
enhancements to the company’s core services are fueled by artificial
intelligence and machine learning and increase the ability of CPG
marketers to be more agile, with faster insights into the sales outcomes
of their advertising.
With these next generation solutions, advertisers can leverage strategic
and precise targets and activate even more flexible and richer
purchase-based audiences. They also gain the ability to deliver faster,
additional actionable insights, and more scalable campaigns that lead to
higher incremental household sales and stronger return on ad spend
metrics.
“We are proud to be among the first advertising effectiveness services
providers to apply machine learning to both audience segment creation
(NCS Target) and sales lift measurement (the next generation of NCS
Sales Effect),” commented Leslie Wood, Chief Research Officer, NCS.
“After years of research and development, and rigorous testing, the NCS
investment in machine learning is fulfilling its promise. We
enthusiastically embrace these new techniques as they are now at the
core of the next generation of NCS solutions.”
Uniquely, NCS has developed our platform as an ensemble or Super Learner
model with a full suite of statistics. We do this so that we will have
the most accurate and validated results. Machine learning techniques are
leveraged to eliminate many manual processes for the NCS teams and the
result is more focus on insight building and consulting with our
customers. The outcome for NCS clients: faster insights for measurement
campaigns and deeper insights for audience targeting.
In addition to these audience targeting and campaign measurement
services, NCS will leverage these next generation services as a
foundation for other products and product enhancements coming later in
2019.
“It is the complement of machine learning techniques to the intellectual
property and general know-how of the NCS team that bring the greatest
value of these new services to our customers,” said Carl Spaulding, EVP
of Strategy, NCS. “Throughout the 10-year company history, the NCS team
has always leaned into solving the big issues surrounding advertising
effectiveness. Our next generation of services is no exception.”
In January, NCS
became a Google measurement partner and YouTube is the first
platform to use the next generation of NCS Sales Effect services. NCS
Sales Effect is an independent campaign measurement solution that allows
U.S. CPG advertisers to reliably and quickly measure how effective their
advertising is at moving products off the shelves. Insights and
performance metrics include incremental sales and return on ad spend.
The next generation of Sales Effect is available through YouTube for CPG
advertisers currently and will be expandable to other platforms.
NCS Target Solutions deliver purchase-based audience segments based on
actual in-store purchase behavior. These segments are tied to specific
brand strategies and once brands define their audiences they can be
activated across all types of media.
“At NCS, we’re asking and answering some of the biggest questions in the
ad market today,” continued Carl Spaulding. “Questions like: how can the
CPG ecosystem leverage the best of machine learning techniques to get
insights faster and gain agility to achieve higher incremental sales
against their advertising? How can publisher platforms demonstrate more
digital accountability by providing advertisers comparable sales lift
metrics that work across platforms--inside and outside of publisher
controlled environments?”
To learn more about NCS and their insights about How
Advertising Works.
