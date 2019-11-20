Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

NCS : and The Trade Desk Collaborate to Bring Marketers a New In-Flight Optimization Service Into the Demand-Side Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 07:46am EST

CPG advertisers using the demand-side platform now can dial-up or dial-down campaign tactical components using causal sales lift metrics to amplify incremental sales

NCS, the leading company for improving advertising effectiveness for the entire CPG ecosystem, today announced its ground-breaking in-flight optimization solution–Sales Lift Metrics– will be made available to advertisers through The Trade Desk demand-side platform (DSP). The product will soon be offered to select advertisers and will be made generally available in the near future.

The Trade Desk is the first platform to integrate both of NCS’s Optimize Solutions - Sales Lift Metrics and Purchase Data Metrics - into their user interface. The Trade Desk and the advertisers they represent now have the unprecedented ability to dial-up or dial-down campaign tactical components using causal sales lift metrics. This is a powerful lever to amplify incremental sales outcomes.

Using advanced machine learning methodologies, Sales Lift Metrics allows marketers to use weekly incremental sales metrics to optimize campaign results while still in-flight. The optimization solution provides sales effectiveness information about tactics, including audience targets, media placements, creative messaging and ad formats. Advertisers can use Sales Lift Metrics to determine if their Creative A is performing better than their Creative B, and make changes accordingly to drive better outcomes. Alternatively, they can use SLM to determine if Media A is performing better than Media B for a given audience target.

"We are excited to use NCS Sales Lift Metrics to improve in-flight optimization of ad placements on The Trade Desk to power better outcomes for our clients,” commented Josh Bock, EVP, managing partner from UM. “The ability to attribute which ad placements affect sales performance allows us to be more competitive and effective with our advertising. Sales Lift Metrics now enable us to make quick adjustments while campaigns are in-flight to maximize the sales lift of a campaign.”

“The ability to plan, manage and execute campaigns that are directly tied to sales metrics is top of mind for our clients,” said Brian Stempeck, Chief Strategy Officer, The Trade Desk. “Now, we are able to give buyers and traders the ability to optimize their campaigns with analytical sales metrics, a first in the industry. Clients can expect fast, accurate sales lift metrics that enable effective decision-making while a campaign is in-flight. This integration with NCS allows our clients to have an unparalleled opportunity to continuously improve advertising performance.”

“This solves one of the most persistent problems that CPG advertisers have long struggled with,” says Lance Brothers, Chief Revenue Officer, NCS. “No matter what platform they’re using for their ad buy, they need to act quickly and make changes to campaigns mid-flight. The pressure to maximize outcomes is intense, but Sales Lift Metrics allows agencies and advertisers to now adjust tactics in near real-time, while in-flight. That’s a powerful advantage to amplify incremental sales.”

Sales Lift Metrics are a part of the Optimization Solutions Suite offered by NCS, which also includes NCS Purchase Data Metrics. An automated API tool designed for publishers, Purchase Data Metrics delivers total sales metrics for households exposed to your campaign tactics. Clients can use the trends found in the rate of total sales for these households over time to optimize allocation across campaign tactics. The NCS Optimization Solutions Suite enables NCS clients to use in-flight sales data as fast-moving KPIs for today’s digital marketplace.

The introduction of NCS’s Sales Lift Metrics marks another innovation in a continuing series of next-generation ad effectiveness solutions. To learn more about NCS and its insights about How Advertising Works visit our website.

ABOUT NCS
NCSolutions (NCS) makes advertising work better. Our unrivaled data resources powered by leading providers combine with scientific rigor and leading-edge technology to empower the CPG ecosystem to create and deliver more effective advertising. With NCS’s proven approach, brands are achieving continuous optimization everywhere ads appear, through purchase-based audience targeting and sales measurement solutions that have impacted over $25 billion in media spend for our customers. Visit us at ncsolutions.com to learn more.

ABOUT THE TRADE DESK
The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01aSALESFORCE COM : HSBC Builds the Bank of the Future with MuleSoft
PR
08:01aDEFENSE METALS : Drills 4.21% Light Rare Earth Oxide Over 48 Metres and Extends Mineralized Zone at Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Deposit
AQ
08:01aMEDICENNA THERAPEUTICS : To Host Key Opinion Leader Call Focused on Latest MDNA55 Recurrent Glioblastoma Phase 2b Clinical Study Results
AQ
08:01aTERRASCEND : Announces Strong Revenue Growth and Margin Improvement for the Third Quarter of 2019
AQ
08:01aTHC BIOMED INTL : "THC Kiss" Submitted to Health Canada for Approval
AQ
08:01aCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : Chooses BlackBerry Radar to Enhance Chassis Visibility
AQ
08:01aDOCEBO : Launches AI-Powered Virtual Coach and Docebo Discover
AQ
08:01aMAJOR DRILLING INTERNATIONAL : to Release Second Quarter Results for Fiscal 2020
AQ
08:01aBIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:01aBIOSYENT : Releases Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2019
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
3FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..
5EUROSTOXX : Trade friction, oil drive European shares to worst day in six weeks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group