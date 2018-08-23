NCSBN Considers Pertinent Association Business with its Member Boards of Nursing at its 2018 Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN®), www.ncsbn.org , met in Minneapolis, Aug. 15-17, 2018, to consider pertinent association business with its member boards of nursing (BONs). There were 59 member boards represented by delegates.



NCSBN Board of Directors President Julia George, MSN, RN, FRE, executive director, North Carolina Board of Nursing, noted, “Our 2018 Delegate Assembly with its theme of ‘Surging Toward the Future,’ was very inspiring as we celebrated our 40th anniversary and reflected on our organizational history. It was also very timely as we will start our strategic planning cycle later this year. As I begin my term as president, I am honored to be a part of our strategic thinking and planning for the future, and look forward to working with all of our members.”

Highlights of some of the significant actions approved by the member BONs include:

Approval of the terms and conditions of NCSBN Exam User membership;



Approval of the College of Registered Nurses of British Columbia, the College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba and the College of Nurses of Ontario as exam user members;



Approval of the National Center for Independent Examination (NCIE) - Kazakhstan as an associate member of NCSBN;



Election of new members of the NCSBN Board of Directors and Leadership Succession Committee;



Adoption of the 2019 NCLEX-RN® Test Plan; and



Approval to convene a forum of state board regulators with expertise in APRN issues to investigate the challenges BONs are experiencing in relation to the implementation of the APRN Consensus Model, and to report on these findings to the 2019 Delegate Assembly.

About NCSBN

NCSBN marks its 40th anniversary milestone in 2018 with the inspiring theme of “Regulatory Excellence Surging Toward the Future.” Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together BONs to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the BONs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 28 associate members that are either nursing regulatory bodies or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

NCSBN Member Boards protect the public by ensuring that safe and competent nursing care is provided by licensed nurses. These BONs regulate more than 4.8 million licensed nurses.

Mission: NCSBN provides education, service and research through collaborative leadership to promote evidence-based regulatory excellence for patient safety and public protection.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not the individual member state or territorial boards of nursing.

