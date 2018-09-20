Log in
NCSBN Extends NCLEX Exam Delivery Agreement with Pearson VUE

09/20/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCSBN has awarded a multiyear contract extension to Pearson VUE for the global delivery of its NCLEX-RN and NCLEX-PN Examinations. This extension will run through 2024.

The NCLEX-RN and NCLEX-PN Examinations are nationwide examinations designed to measure entry-level nursing competence utilized in both the U.S and Canada as part of the licensing process. Recognized globally as preeminent nursing examinations, the exams are constantly and rigorously evaluated to keep pace with the rapidly evolving health care environment.

As part of this new agreement, NCLEX test development will transition to NCSBN directly in January 2020. Additionally, Pearson VUE and NCSBN will explore advanced alternatives for assessment types and test delivery through research and development activities. “Our agreement with Pearson VUE will continue driving the industry and NCSBN’s exam and assessment programs forward,” comments Philip D. Dickison, PhD, RN, NCSBN chief officer, Operations and Examinations.

The NCLEX examinations will continue to be delivered at the Pearson Professional Centers located throughout the U.S. and its territories. For candidates abroad pursuing domestic nurse licensure in the U.S. and its territories, the NCLEX is available at Pearson Professional Centers in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico, the Philippines, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

About NCSBN
NCSBN marks its 40th anniversary milestone in 2018 with the inspiring theme of “Regulatory Excellence Surging Toward the Future.” Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together boards of nursing (BONs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the BONs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 28 associate members that are either nursing regulatory bodies or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

NCSBN Member Boards protect the public by ensuring that safe and competent nursing care is provided by licensed nurses. These BONs regulate more than 4.8 million licensed nurses.

Mission: NCSBN provides education, service and research through collaborative leadership to promote evidence-based regulatory excellence for patient safety and public protection.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not the individual member state or territorial boards of nursing.

Contact: Dawn M. Kappel
Director, Marketing and Communications
312.525.3667 direct
312.279.1034 fax
dkappel@ncsbn.org﻿

NCSBN-Logo-color.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
