NCSBN inducts 12th group of Fellows of the NCSBN Institute of Regulatory Excellence (IRE)

08/22/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN®), www.ncsbn.org, inducted its 12th group of Fellows of the NCSBN Institute of Regulatory Excellence (IRE) during the NCSBN Annual Meeting and Delegate Assembly, held in Minneapolis, Aug. 15-17, 2018.

The IRE began in 2004 with the purpose of providing boards of nursing (BONs) with high-quality regulatory education, expanding the body of knowledge related to regulation through research and scholarly work, developing the capacity of regulators to become expert leaders, and developing a network of regulators who collaborate to improve regulatory practices and outcomes.

The 2018 class of Fellows includes:

  • Cathy Dinauer, MSN, RN, executive director, Nevada State Board of Nursing
  • Ruby R. Jason, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, executive director, Oregon State Board of Nursing
  • Shelley MacGregor, MBA, RN, RN consultant, Registration Services, College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta
  • Melissa W. McDonald, MS-HRD, chief human resources officer, North Carolina Board of Nursing

About NCSBN
NCSBN marks its 40th anniversary milestone in 2018 with the inspiring theme of “Regulatory Excellence Surging Toward the Future.” Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together BONs to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the BONs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 28 associate members that are either nursing regulatory bodies or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

NCSBN Member Boards protect the public by ensuring that safe and competent nursing care is provided by licensed nurses. These BONs regulate more than 4.8 million licensed nurses.

Mission: NCSBN provides education, service and research through collaborative leadership to promote evidence-based regulatory excellence for patient safety and public protection.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not the individual member state or territorial boards of nursing.

Contact: Dawn M. Kappel
Director, Marketing and Communications
312.525.3667 direct
312.279.1034 fax
dkappel@ncsbn.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
