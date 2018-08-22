NCSBN inducts 12th group of Fellows of the NCSBN Institute of Regulatory Excellence (IRE)

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN®), www.ncsbn.org, inducted its 12th group of Fellows of the NCSBN Institute of Regulatory Excellence (IRE) during the NCSBN Annual Meeting and Delegate Assembly, held in Minneapolis, Aug. 15-17, 2018.



The IRE began in 2004 with the purpose of providing boards of nursing (BONs) with high-quality regulatory education, expanding the body of knowledge related to regulation through research and scholarly work, developing the capacity of regulators to become expert leaders, and developing a network of regulators who collaborate to improve regulatory practices and outcomes.

The 2018 class of Fellows includes:

Cathy Dinauer, MSN, RN, executive director, Nevada State Board of Nursing

Ruby R. Jason, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, executive director, Oregon State Board of Nursing

Shelley MacGregor, MBA, RN, RN consultant, Registration Services, College and Association of Registered Nurses of Alberta

Melissa W. McDonald, MS-HRD, chief human resources officer, North Carolina Board of Nursing

