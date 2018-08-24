NDDOT North Dakota Department of Transportation : Construction begins Aug. 24 on ND 23 near Watford City

Construction will begin on Friday, August 24 on ND Highway 23 from Watford City to the Reservation Boundary, approximately 10 miles west of New Town. The project consists of a chip sealing, which is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid that is sprayed on the road surface followed by placement of small aggregates (chips). The chips are gradually compacted by traffic traveling over the roadway for maximum adherence to the asphalt.



During construction:



Speeds will be reduced



Pilot car and flaggers will be present



Motorists may experience delays



The project is expected to be completed in September.

