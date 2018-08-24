Log in
NDDOT North Dakota Department of Transportation : Construction begins Aug. 24 on ND 23 near Watford City

08/24/2018 | 01:17am CEST

Construction will begin on Friday, August 24 on ND Highway 23 from Watford City to the Reservation Boundary, approximately 10 miles west of New Town. The project consists of a chip sealing, which is a thin film of heated asphalt liquid that is sprayed on the road surface followed by placement of small aggregates (chips). The chips are gradually compacted by traffic traveling over the roadway for maximum adherence to the asphalt.

During construction:

  • Speeds will be reduced

  • Pilot car and flaggers will be present

  • Motorists may experience delays

The project is expected to be completed in September.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone. For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 from any type of phone or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.

Disclaimer

NDDOT - North Dakota Department of Transportation published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 23:16:01 UTC
