by Joey Meyers, NDFB Director of Organizational Development

'That sugar beet is as big as my cat!'

'How many doughnuts can you make from one sugar beet?'

When you are teaching fourth-grade kids about where their food comes from, you can get some pretty interesting questions. Especially since most kids are three generations removed from the farm. Every year, NDFB teaches more than 8,000 kids about where their food comes from. We host several events, but the two that reach the most kids are the Special Assignment Pizza, where we show kids how their pizza is grown and the Living Ag in the Classroom (LAC), where several commodity groups get together and each teach about one facet of agriculture.

