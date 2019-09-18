Log in
NDGGA North Dakota Grain Growers Association : Presentations from 2019 Big Iron Marketing Seminar

09/18/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

We'd like to thank everyone that came out to the Big Iron Marketing Seminar earlier this month. Educating growers is one of our key tenants as an organization, and we greatly appreciate the participation that has helped make this annual event a success. Our partners for the event, the Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers, has posted the presentations from this year's event on their website. If you weren't able to attend, please follow the link below to access all of the beneficial information covered at this year's seminar.

Disclaimer

NDGGA - North Dakota Grain Growers Association published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 23:36:07 UTC
