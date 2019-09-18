NDGGA North Dakota Grain Growers Association : Presentations from 2019 Big Iron Marketing Seminar

We'd like to thank everyone that came out to the Big Iron Marketing Seminar earlier this month. Educating growers is one of our key tenants as an organization, and we greatly appreciate the participation that has helped make this annual event a success. Our partners for the event, the Minnesota Association of Wheat Growers, has posted the presentations from this year's event on their website. If you weren't able to attend, please follow the link below to access all of the beneficial information covered at this year's seminar.