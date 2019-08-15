NDGGA North Dakota Grain Growers Association : President Jeff Mertz Responds to New EPA Guidelines for Glyphosate Labeling

FARGO, ND (Aug. 15, 2019) - NDGGA President Jeff Mertz has issued a statement responding to the following press release from the EPA.

On Friday, Aug. 9, EPA issued guidance to registrants of glyphosate to ensure clarity on labeling of the chemical on their products. EPA will no longer approve product labels claiming glyphosate is known to cause cancer - a false claim that does not meet the labeling requirements of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). The State of California's much criticized Proposition 65 has led to misleading labeling requirements for products, like glyphosate, because it misinforms the public about the risks they are facing. This action will ensure consumers have correct information, and is based on EPA's comprehensive evaluation of glyphosate.

Jeff Mertz's Statement on behalf of the NDGGA:

'The NDGGA commends the EPA for its decision to ensure accurate labeling of glyphosate products. Through our annual environmental tour, we've had the opportunity to spend time with dozens of EPA officials. We've seen firsthand the importance they place on education about glyphosate and its application. The EPA draws its conclusions based on sound science. Glyphosate is a versatile and vital pesticide, and we're pleased to see the EPA taking steps to eliminate misinformation about its safety.'