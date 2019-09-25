Log in
NDGGA North Dakota Grain Growers Association : President Jeff Mertz Responds to U.S. Japan Trade Deal

09/25/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

Fargo, N.D. (Sept. 25, 2019) - President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Abe have signed a new trade agreement during a United Nations General Assembly Meeting in New York. The deal includes tariff reductions and country specific quotas that would benefit North Dakota agriculture.

North Dakota Grain Growers Association President Jeff Mertz says the deal is another step forward for the American farmer. 'Japan is a top importer of North Dakota wheat, so this deal could have a very positive impact on our markets,' Mertz said. 'Since we're not part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, this deal would put us on par with Canada and Australia for hard red spring wheat, whereas before we were trading at a huge disadvantage.'

Mertz added that the deal is also good for North Dakota beef farmers, and that it could potentially put pressure on China to offer better terms for a trade deal with the U.S. 'We're pleased to see our trade negotiators are doing their jobs securing these deals,' he said. Now we just have to hope that congress will follow through and ratify them.'

Disclaimer

NDGGA - North Dakota Grain Growers Association published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 22:52:02 UTC
